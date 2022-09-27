Crystelle Pereira's Cheesy Chorizo & Corn Muffins

"Chorizo is one of those ingredients where a little goes a long way and is guaranteed to add so much flavor!" says the Great British Baking Show finalist

By People Staff
Published on September 27, 2022 03:27 PM
vegetable muffins
Photo: Jen Causey

"One thing my mum taught me growing up was that anything salty should always have a hint of sweetness, whether that's coming from sugar, honey or even corn," says baker Crystelle Pereira, whose cookbook titled My Flavour Kitchen is coming out in May 2023. "Chorizo is one of those ingredients where a little goes a long way and is guaranteed to add so much flavor!"

The Great British Baking Show season 12 finalist's aptitude for perfect pairings like this gave her an edge on the Netflix-distributed show.

"I have always been fascinated by unique flavor combinations (like miso!), so the signature challenges really enabled me to showcase my love for flavors," she says. "I felt like those bakes were a bit like a blank canvas that we could put our own spin on."

Crystelle Pereira's Cheesy Chorizo & Corn Muffins

Cooking spray or 12 paper liners

½ cup plus 1 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

10 oz. dry-cured Spanish chorizo, diced

2 large eggs

¾ cup whole milk

1 tsp. strong English or Dijon mustard

4 oz. sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded (1 cup)

2 oz. grated Parmesan cheese (½ cup)

1 Tbsp. salt-free garlic-and-herb seasoning blend (such as Mrs. Dash)

½ tsp. table salt

½ tsp. black pepper

¼ tsp. crushed red pepper

1½ cups fresh or thawed frozen corn kernels

4 scallions, thinly sliced

1¾ cups (about 8½ oz.) self-rising flour

1. Preheat oven to 375°. Coat a 12-cup muffin tray with cooking spray, or line with paper liners. Set aside.

2. Heat 1 teaspoon of the oil in a medium skillet over medium. Add chorizo; cook, stirring often, until oils release and chorizo is crispy, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Transfer to a bowl, and set aside.

3. Whisk together eggs, milk, mustard and remaining ½ cup oil in a large bowl until combined. Stir in Cheddar, Parmesan, garlic-and-herb seasoning, salt, black pepper and crushed red pepper until combined. Stir in corn, scallions and chorizo until just combined. Stir in flour until just combined.

4. Scoop about ⅓ cup batter into each muffin cup. Bake until muffins are golden on top and a wooden pick inserted in centers comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool in muffin tray 5 minutes. Transfer muffins to a wire rack; let cool 10 minutes. Serve warm.

Makes: 12
Active time: 15 minutes
Total time: 55 minutes

Quick tip! If you don't have self-rising flour on hand, use 1¾ cups all-purpose flour (about 8½ ounces) and 2½ teaspoons baking powder in its place.

