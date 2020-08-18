“Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” the former Disney channel star said

Christy Carlson Romano Does Her Best Lindsay Lohan Impression in New Cooking Series

Christy Carlson Romano is showing off her impression of fellow former Disney star Lindsay Lohan.

Romano, who starred in the iconic show Even Stevens, has launched a new segment — Celebrity Kitchen — on her YouTube cooking show. For the first iteration, she dressed up as Lohan in a flowing red wig and bright red lipstick.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Hello everyone it's me, America’s sweetheart Lindsay Lohan,” Romano-as-Lohan began for the video, in which she made Greek gyros. The video is jokingly titled “Lindsay Lohan LASHES OUT With Meat Hammer On Cooking Show!!!”

“I love gyros. We have them all the time in Lindsayland,” she continued. “That’s what they call this little area in Greece where I have my beach houses.”

Image zoom

Throughout the video, Romano playfully pokes fun at Lohan — frequently staring into the camera to strike a pose as a fake paparazzi noise plays in the background. She also features short reaction clips from her past acting projects, including Mean Girls, The Parent Trap and Freaky Friday.

At one point, Romano even slips into a British accent as she cooks, perhaps a reference to the dual roles Lohan played in The Parent Trap. Romano clarified in the video description that the impression was all in good fun.

“Remember, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery!” she wrote.

The Kim Possible star shared a clip of the show on her Instagram page on Tuesday, captioning the post: “Ready to have some fun with me as Lindsay Lohan?”

Several of her fellow actors reacted to it in the comments section, with Cory in the House’s Kyle Massey writing “I love this so much!! Lol.”

Jonathan Bennett, who played opposite Lohan as Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls, commented “Like...I am actually at a loss for words.”