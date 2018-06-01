The author of the Milk Street cookbook makes a quick meal bursting with flavor.

Christopher Kimball’s Thai Beef Salad

1 large shallot, sliced into thin rings

3 Tbsp. lime juice (from 2 limes)

1½ tsp. kosher salt

¾ tsp. freshly ground black pepper

4 tsp. light brown sugar, divided

1½ lbs. skirt steak, trimmed and cut into 4 to 6 pieces

1 Tbsp. canola oil

1 Tbsp. fish sauce

1 tsp. crushed red pepper

1½ cups cherry tomatoes, halved

½ cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for garnish

½ cup fresh mint, coarsely chopped

1. Combine shallot and lime juice in a large bowl; let stand 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

2. Meanwhile, stir together salt, black pepper and 2 teaspoons of the brown sugar in a small bowl. Pat steak dry with paper towels, and rub with salt-sugar mixture.

3. Heat oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high until smoking, about 5 minutes.

4. Cook steak in hot oil, in batches, until charred and desired degree of doneness is reached, 2 minutes per side for medium. Transfer to cutting board, and let rest 10 minutes.

5. Meanwhile, add fish sauce, crushed red pepper, and remaining 2 teaspoons sugar to the shallot mixture, and stir until sugar dissolves. Thinly slice steak against the grain, and add steak and any accumulated juices to shallot mixture. Add tomatoes, cilantro, and mint; toss to combine. Transfer to a platter, and garnish with more cilantro.

Serves: 4

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

