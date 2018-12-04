All the Recipes You Need to Rule Your Next Cookie Swap

From linzer tarts to matcha shortbread, there's a batch to bake up every day of the month

More
People Staff
December 04, 2018 11:46 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
<p><strong>DEC. 1</strong></p> <p>If you&#8217;ve tried Alison Roman&#8217;s <a href="https://cooking.nytimes.com/recipes/1019152-salted-chocolate-chunk-shortbread-cookies">Salted Chocolate Chunk Shortbread Cookies</a>&nbsp;from her book <em>Dining In</em>, you&#8217;re going to love her seasonal twist on the&nbsp;Instagram-famous cookies.&nbsp;</p> <p>Get the recipe <a href="https://people.com/food/alison-roman-ginger-shortbread-with-white-chocolate-cookie-recipe/">HERE</a>.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Ginger Shortbread with White Chocolate Cookies

DEC. 1

If you’ve tried Alison Roman’s Salted Chocolate Chunk Shortbread Cookies from her book Dining In, you’re going to love her seasonal twist on the Instagram-famous cookies. 

Get the recipe HERE

Victor Protasio
<p><strong>DEC. 2&nbsp;</strong></p> <p>&ldquo;They&rsquo;re perfectly soft and delicious,&rdquo; Anne Byrn, the author of&nbsp;<em>American Cookie,</em>&nbsp;says about her festive spin on classic black and white cookies.</p> <p>Get the recipe&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/food/anne-byrn-frosted-two-tone-cookies-recipe/">HERE</a>.</p>
pinterest
Frosted Two-Tone Cookies

DEC. 2 

“They’re perfectly soft and delicious,” Anne Byrn, the author of American Cookie, says about her festive spin on classic black and white cookies.

Get the recipe HERE.

Victor Protasio
<p><strong>DEC. 3</strong></p> <p>These treats may look complicated to make, but Donna Hay, the author of&nbsp;<em>Modern Baking</em>, uses store-bought pie dough for a no-stress process.&nbsp;</p> <p>Get the recipe&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/food/donna-hay-cream-jam-cookie-sandwiches-recipe/">HERE</a>.</p>
pinterest
Cream & Jam Cookie Sandwiches

DEC. 3

These treats may look complicated to make, but Donna Hay, the author of Modern Baking, uses store-bought pie dough for a no-stress process. 

Get the recipe HERE.

Victor Protasio
<p><strong>DEC. 4</strong></p> <p>Meet your new go-to easy dessert for all of your holiday events, thanks to Vallery Lomas, the reigning champion of <em>The Great American Baking Show</em>.</p> <p>Get the recipe&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/food/vallery-lomas-chocolate-dipped-orange-madeleines-recipe/">HERE</a>.</p>
pinterest
Chocolate Dipped Orange Madeleines

DEC. 4

Meet your new go-to easy dessert for all of your holiday events, thanks to Vallery Lomas, the reigning champion of The Great American Baking Show.

Get the recipe HERE.

Victor Protasio
<p><strong>DEC. 5</strong><br /> Sweet, buttery shortbread is perfectly complimented by salted caramel and crunchy macadamia nuts for a &#8220;melt in your mouth&#8221; dessert from Paul Hollywood.&nbsp;</p> <p>Get the recipe <a href="https://people.com/food/paul-hollywood-salted-caramel-bars-recipe/">HERE</a>.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Salted Caramel Bars

DEC. 5
Sweet, buttery shortbread is perfectly complimented by salted caramel and crunchy macadamia nuts for a “melt in your mouth” dessert from Paul Hollywood. 

Get the recipe HERE

Victor Protasio
<p><strong>DEC. 6</strong><br /> &ldquo;There&rsquo;s so much joy in one tiny chocolate cookie!&rdquo; says blogger Sally McKenney of her simple yet colorful creations.&nbsp;</p> <p>Get the recipe <a href="https://people.com/food/sally-mckenney-rainbow-kiss-cookies-recipe/">HERE</a>.</p>
pinterest
Rainbow Kiss Cookies

DEC. 6
“There’s so much joy in one tiny chocolate cookie!” says blogger Sally McKenney of her simple yet colorful creations. 

Get the recipe HERE.

Victor Protasio
<p><strong>DEC. 7</strong><br /> Two cookies are always better than one, especially when they are these sweet and tart treats from <em>MasterChef Junior&#8217;</em>s Kaitlyn Tomeny.&nbsp;</p> <p>Get the recipe <a href="https://people.com/food/kaitlyn-tomeny-lemon-ricotta-sandwich-cookies-recipe/">HERE</a>.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Lemon-Ricotta Sandwich Cookies

DEC. 7
Two cookies are always better than one, especially when they are these sweet and tart treats from MasterChef Junior’s Kaitlyn Tomeny. 

Get the recipe HERE

Victor Protasio
<p><strong>DEC. 8</strong><br /> Smitten Kitchen&#8217;s Deb Perelman uses coconut oil and flaked coconut for double the flavor in her twist on a classic.</p> <p>Get the recipe <a href="https://people.com/food/deb-perelman-smitten-kitchen-coconut-meltaways-recipe/">HERE</a>.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Coconut Meltaways

DEC. 8
Smitten Kitchen’s Deb Perelman uses coconut oil and flaked coconut for double the flavor in her twist on a classic.

Get the recipe HERE

Victor Protasio
<p><strong>DEC. 9</strong><br /> Bill Yosses combines almonds, pistachios and dried cherries for his crispy cookie ideal for dunking, but you could easily swap in your favorite fruits and nuts to make it your own.&nbsp;</p> <p>Get the recipe <a href="https://people.com/food/bill-yosses-almond-cherry-biscotti/">HERE</a>.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Almond Cherry Biscotti

DEC. 9
Bill Yosses combines almonds, pistachios and dried cherries for his crispy cookie ideal for dunking, but you could easily swap in your favorite fruits and nuts to make it your own. 

Get the recipe HERE

Victor Protasio
<p><strong>DEC. 10<br /> </strong>Lorraine Pascale makes these colorful treats by placing chopped fruit-flavored hard candies (such as Jolly Ranchers) in the middle of each cookie before baking. The candies melt in the oven to create a beautiful center you&#8217;ll want to admire&mdash;then eat!</p> <p>Get the recipe <a href="https://people.com/food/lorraine-pascale-stained-glass-ginger-spice-cookies/">HERE</a>.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Stained Glass Ginger Spice Cookies

DEC. 10
Lorraine Pascale makes these colorful treats by placing chopped fruit-flavored hard candies (such as Jolly Ranchers) in the middle of each cookie before baking. The candies melt in the oven to create a beautiful center you’ll want to admire—then eat!

Get the recipe HERE

Victor Protasio
<p><strong>DEC. 11</strong><br /> &ldquo;Every chilly day needs a batch of these treats,&rdquo; Sally McKenney says of her confections made with hot chocolate mix in the batter and topped with toasted marshmallows.&nbsp;</p> <p>Get the recipe <a href="https://people.com/food/sally-mckenney-hot-cocoa-cookies-recipe/">HERE</a>.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Hot Cocoa Cookies

DEC. 11
“Every chilly day needs a batch of these treats,” Sally McKenney says of her confections made with hot chocolate mix in the batter and topped with toasted marshmallows. 

Get the recipe HERE

Victor Protasio
<p><strong>DEC. 12<br /> </strong>Maneet Chauhan adds ground cinnamon and allspice to her cookies to create a warming treat perfect for the season. &#8220;To me this recipe is what the holiday is all about,&#8221; she says.</p> <p>Get the recipe <a href="https://people.com/food/maneet-chauhan-red-velvet-crinkle-cookies/">HERE</a>.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies 

DEC. 12
Maneet Chauhan adds ground cinnamon and allspice to her cookies to create a warming treat perfect for the season. “To me this recipe is what the holiday is all about,” she says.

Get the recipe HERE

Victor Protasio
<p><strong>DEC. 13<br /> </strong><em>Great British Baking Show</em>&nbsp;champ Nadiya Hussain covers her malty, chocolate biscuits with more melted milk chocolate and crushed peppermint candies to make the &#8220;the perfect bedtime snack with a glass of milk for children and grown-ups alike.&#8221;<strong><br /> </strong></p> <p>Get the recipe <a href="https://people.com/food/nadiya-hussain-chocolate-peppermint-cookies-recipe/">HERE</a>.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Chocolate Peppermint Cookies

DEC. 13
Great British Baking Show champ Nadiya Hussain covers her malty, chocolate biscuits with more melted milk chocolate and crushed peppermint candies to make the “the perfect bedtime snack with a glass of milk for children and grown-ups alike.”

Get the recipe HERE

Victor Protasio
<p><strong>DEC. 14</strong><br /> You&#8217;ll never guess that these cocoa-covered truffles from <a href="http://worthcooking.net" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Worth Cooking</a> are actually a little healthy! They are made with dates, so you don&#8217;t have to feel bad about sneaking an extra one or two. Too bad the cocoa powder on your fingers will give you away.</p> <p>Get the recipe&nbsp;<a href="http://greatideas.people.com/2014/11/01/chocolate-mint-truffles-recipe" target="_blank" rel="noopener">HERE.</a></p>
pinterest
Chocolate Mint Truffles

DEC. 14
You’ll never guess that these cocoa-covered truffles from Worth Cooking are actually a little healthy! They are made with dates, so you don’t have to feel bad about sneaking an extra one or two. Too bad the cocoa powder on your fingers will give you away.

Get the recipe HERE.

Dana Gallagher
<p><strong>DEC. 15<br /> </strong>Think of these cookies from <a href="http://reclaimingprovincial.com" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Reclaiming Provincial</a> like chewy gingersnaps, but with the added warm flavor of black cardamom. We recommend making extra to dunk into your morning coffee.</p> <p>Get the recipe&nbsp;<a href="http://greatideas.people.com/2014/11/01/ginger-molasses-cookies-recipe" target="_blank" rel="noopener">HERE.</a></p>
pinterest
Smoky Cardamom Ginger-Molasses Cookies

DEC. 15
Think of these cookies from Reclaiming Provincial like chewy gingersnaps, but with the added warm flavor of black cardamom. We recommend making extra to dunk into your morning coffee.

Get the recipe HERE.

Dana Gallagher
<p><strong>DEC. 16<br /> </strong>Advance warning: Double this recipe from <a href="http://withstyleandgraceblog.com" target="_blank" rel="noopener">With Style &amp; Grace</a>, because once you crack apart this crunchy, sweet, salty treat you won&#8217;t be able to stop nibbling.</p> <p>Get the recipe&nbsp;<a href="http://greatideas.people.com/2014/11/01/chocolate-toffee-saltines-recipe" target="_blank" rel="noopener">HERE</a>.</p>
pinterest
Chocolate Toffee Saltines

DEC. 16
Advance warning: Double this recipe from With Style & Grace, because once you crack apart this crunchy, sweet, salty treat you won’t be able to stop nibbling.

Get the recipe HERE.

Dana Gallagher
<p><strong>DEC. 17<br /> </strong>Traditional rugelach is made with raisins and apricot jam, so this variation from <a href="http://www.apt2bbakingco.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Apt. 2B Baking Co.</a> makes for a slightly more tart &ndash; and dare we say more festive &ndash; cookie.</p> <p>Get the recipe&nbsp;<a href="http://greatideas.people.com/2014/11/01/cranberry-rugelach-recipe" target="_blank" rel="noopener">HERE.</a></p>
pinterest
Rugelach with Cranberries, Pecans & Apple Butter

DEC. 17
Traditional rugelach is made with raisins and apricot jam, so this variation from Apt. 2B Baking Co. makes for a slightly more tart – and dare we say more festive – cookie.

Get the recipe HERE.

Dana Gallagher
<p><strong>DEC. 18<br /> </strong>Hey, <a href="https://www.people.com/people/greatideas/gallery/0,,20871103,00.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">pecan pie lovers</a>: This treat from <a href="http://thecandidappetite.com" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Candid Appetite</a> is for you. It&#8217;s just like dipping a slice of gooey pecan pie in melted chocolate which, quite honestly, can&#8217;t be beat.</p> <p>Get the recipe&nbsp;<a href="http://greatideas.people.com/2014/11/01/chocolate-pecan-bar-recipe" target="_blank" rel="noopener">HERE.</a></p>
pinterest
Chocolate-Dipped Pecan Bars

DEC. 18
Hey, pecan pie lovers: This treat from The Candid Appetite is for you. It’s just like dipping a slice of gooey pecan pie in melted chocolate which, quite honestly, can’t be beat.

Get the recipe HERE.

Dana Gallagher
<p><strong>DEC. 19<br /> </strong>These toasts from <a href="http://biggirlssmallkitchen.com" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Big Girls, Small Kitchen</a> will remind you of flaky almond croissants. They&#8217;re ideal for Passover and Hanukkah &ndash; or any time of year.</p> <p>Get the recipe&nbsp;<a href="http://greatideas.people.com/2014/11/01/almond-matzoh-toast-recipe" target="_blank" rel="noopener">HERE</a>.</p>
pinterest
Almond Matzoh Toasts

DEC. 19
These toasts from Big Girls, Small Kitchen will remind you of flaky almond croissants. They’re ideal for Passover and Hanukkah – or any time of year.

Get the recipe HERE.

Dana Gallagher
<p><strong>DEC. 20<br /> </strong>Some times it seems counterintuitive that one of the freshest fruits is in season during the coldest months. But we&#8217;ll never say no to a lemon cookie. Especially one of these tart, sweet citrus crinkle cookies from <a href="http://crunchycreamysweet.com" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Crunchy, Creamy, Sweet</a>.</p> <p>Get the recipe&nbsp;<a href="http://greatideas.people.com/2014/11/01/lemon-burst-cookie-recipe" target="_blank" rel="noopener">HERE</a>.</p>
pinterest
Lemon Burst Cookies

DEC. 20
Some times it seems counterintuitive that one of the freshest fruits is in season during the coldest months. But we’ll never say no to a lemon cookie. Especially one of these tart, sweet citrus crinkle cookies from Crunchy, Creamy, Sweet.

Get the recipe HERE.

Dana Gallagher
<p><strong>DEC. 21<br /> </strong>We won&#8217;t blame you if you nibble on a couple of these cookies from <a href="http://www.twopeasandtheirpod.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Two Peas and Their Pod</a> right out of the oven. The sweet, crispy treats are delicious on their own but &ndash; since we&#8217;re firmly in the <em>chocolate-makes-everything-better</em> camp &ndash; also save a few to make into sandwiches later.</p> <p>Get the recipe&nbsp;<a href="http://greatideas.people.com/2014/11/01/lace-cookies-recipe" target="_blank" rel="noopener">HERE.</a></p>
pinterest
Lace Cookies

DEC. 21
We won’t blame you if you nibble on a couple of these cookies from Two Peas and Their Pod right out of the oven. The sweet, crispy treats are delicious on their own but – since we’re firmly in the chocolate-makes-everything-better camp – also save a few to make into sandwiches later.

Get the recipe HERE.

Dana Gallagher
<p><strong>DEC. 22<br /> </strong>OMG PB&amp;J. These jam-filled cookies from <a href="http://joythebaker.com" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Joy the Baker</a> have everything you want in a snack: honey roasted <a href="http://greatideas.people.com/2014/02/28/national-peanut-butter-day-snacks-recipes-ideas/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">peanut butter</a> and sweet-tart jam, all housed in a perfect bite.</p> <p>Get the recipe&nbsp;<a href="http://greatideas.people.com/2014/11/01/peanut-strawberry-thumbprint-cookies-recipe" target="_blank" rel="noopener">HERE</a>.</p>
pinterest
Peanut Butter & Strawberry Thumbprint Cookies

DEC. 22
OMG PB&J. These jam-filled cookies from Joy the Baker have everything you want in a snack: honey roasted peanut butter and sweet-tart jam, all housed in a perfect bite.

Get the recipe HERE.

Dana Gallagher
<p><strong>DEC. 23</strong><br /> The brown sugar in these jam-filled bars from <a href="http://loveandlemons.com" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Love and Lemons</a> gives them a rich molasses flavor. Not a raspberry fan? Swap in blackberry jam, fig preserves or even Concord grape jam.</p> <p>Get the recipe&nbsp;<a href="http://greatideas.people.com/2014/11/01/raspberry-crumble-bars-recipe" target="_blank" rel="noopener">HERE.</a></p>
pinterest
Raspberry Crumble Bars

DEC. 23
The brown sugar in these jam-filled bars from Love and Lemons gives them a rich molasses flavor. Not a raspberry fan? Swap in blackberry jam, fig preserves or even Concord grape jam.

Get the recipe HERE.

Dana Gallagher
<p><strong>DEC. 24</strong><br /> There&#8217;s nothing that says <a href="http://greatideas.people.com/category/holidays/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">home for the holidays</a> more than Melissa Gilbert&#8217;s chocolate chunk cookies from her cookbook inspired by <em>Little House on the Prairie</em>. They are the perfect blend of oatmeal, peanut butter and chocolate chips.</p> <p>Get the recipe&nbsp;<a href="http://greatideas.people.com/2014/11/01/cowboy-cookies-recipe/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">HERE.</a></p>
pinterest
Cowboy Cookies

DEC. 24
There’s nothing that says home for the holidays more than Melissa Gilbert’s chocolate chunk cookies from her cookbook inspired by Little House on the Prairie. They are the perfect blend of oatmeal, peanut butter and chocolate chips.

Get the recipe HERE.

DUSTIN COHEN
<p><strong>DEC. 25</strong><br /> They might be a bit unconventional for Christmas Day, but these matcha green tea cookies from <a href="http://kirbiecravings.com/" target="_blank">Kirbie&#8217;s Cravings</a> are the ideal afternoon treat after a day full of rich foods. Plus, you won&#8217;t need to use food coloring &ndash; the matcha powder makes them green naturally.</p> <p>Get the recipe&nbsp;<a href="http://greatideas.people.com/2014/11/01/matcha-shortbread-cookie-recipe" target="_blank">HERE.</a></p>
pinterest
Matcha Shortbread Cookies

DEC. 25
They might be a bit unconventional for Christmas Day, but these matcha green tea cookies from Kirbie’s Cravings are the ideal afternoon treat after a day full of rich foods. Plus, you won’t need to use food coloring – the matcha powder makes them green naturally.

Get the recipe HERE.

Dana Gallagher
<p><strong>DEC. 26<br /> </strong>Did you know that the day after Christmas is <a href="http://greatideas.people.com/2013/12/23/holiday-christmas-cocktail-rum-candy-cane-martini-recipe/" target="_blank">National Candy Cane Day</a>? We can think of no better way to celebrate than with these chocolate cookies with peppermint buttercream frosting from <a href="http://sallysbakingaddiction.com" target="_blank">Sally&#8217;s Baking Addiction</a>.</p> <p>Get the recipe&nbsp;<a href="http://greatideas.people.com/2014/11/01/chocolate-cookies-candy-cane-buttercream-recipe" target="_blank">HERE</a>.</p>
pinterest
Chocolate Fudge Cookies with Candy Cane Buttercream

DEC. 26
Did you know that the day after Christmas is National Candy Cane Day? We can think of no better way to celebrate than with these chocolate cookies with peppermint buttercream frosting from Sally’s Baking Addiction.

Get the recipe HERE.

Dana Gallagher
<p><strong>DEC. 27</strong><br /> These truffles from <a href="http://acouplecooks.com" target="_blank" rel="noopener">A Couple Cooks</a> have all the best flavors of the season: molasses, ginger, cinnamon and cloves. Leave a big plate out for Santa tonight and you may be rewarded tomorrow morning!</p> <p>Get the recipe&nbsp;<a href="http://greatideas.people.com/2014/11/01/gingerbread-truffles-recipe" target="_blank" rel="noopener">HERE,</a></p>
pinterest
Gingerbread Truffles

DEC. 27
These truffles from A Couple Cooks have all the best flavors of the season: molasses, ginger, cinnamon and cloves. Leave a big plate out for Santa tonight and you may be rewarded tomorrow morning!

Get the recipe HERE,

Dana Gallagher
<p><strong>DEC. 28<br /> </strong>Squeeze in as much holiday baking as possible this month! These fruit-packed cookies from <a href="http://thefauxmartha.com" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Faux Martha</a>&nbsp;and author of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Minimalist-Kitchen-Wholesome-Essential-Techniques/dp/084875526X"><em>The Minimalist Kitchen</em></a> are sweet, tart and oh-so easy to make.</p> <p>Get the recipe&nbsp;<a href="http://greatideas.people.com/2014/11/01/orange-cranberry-icebox-cookies-recipe" target="_blank" rel="noopener">HERE</a>.</p>
pinterest
Orange Cranberry Icebox Cookies

DEC. 28
Squeeze in as much holiday baking as possible this month! These fruit-packed cookies from The Faux Martha and author of The Minimalist Kitchen are sweet, tart and oh-so easy to make.

Get the recipe HERE.

Dana Gallagher
<p><strong>DEC. 29<br /> </strong>There&#8217;s something so special about Ina Garten&#8217;s jam-filled cookies. Pick your favorite jellies or go with some can&#8217;t miss flavors: Raspberry preserves, apricot jam and blueberry jam.</p> <p>Get the recipe&nbsp;<a href="http://greatideas.people.com/2014/11/01/ina-garten-linzer-cookie-recipe/" target="_blank">HERE.</a></p>
pinterest
Linzer Cookies

DEC. 29
There’s something so special about Ina Garten’s jam-filled cookies. Pick your favorite jellies or go with some can’t miss flavors: Raspberry preserves, apricot jam and blueberry jam.

Get the recipe HERE.

Dana Gallagher
<p><strong>DEC. 30<br /> </strong>What makes peanut butter cookies even better? <a href="http://greatideas.people.com/category/chocolate/" target="_blank">Chocolate</a>, obviously. These decadent (read <em>flourless</em>) cookies from <a href="http://edibleperspective.com" target="_blank">Edible Perspective</a> are the perfect thing to bring to your New Year&#8217;s Eve party.</p> <p>Get the recipe&nbsp;<a href="http://greatideas.people.com/2014/11/01/chocolate-peanut-butter-cookie-recipe" target="_blank">HERE.</a></p>
pinterest
Flourless Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies

DEC. 30
What makes peanut butter cookies even better? Chocolate, obviously. These decadent (read flourless) cookies from Edible Perspective are the perfect thing to bring to your New Year’s Eve party.

Get the recipe HERE.

Dana Gallagher
<p><strong>DEC. 31<br /> </strong>Say goodbye to 2016 with these buttery, lemony tea cakes (yes, they are technically cakes) from <a href="http://hipfoodiemom.com" target="_blank">Hip Foodie Mom</a>. New Year&#8217;s resolutions start tomorrow!</p> <p>Get the recipe&nbsp;<a href="http://greatideas.people.com/2014/11/01/lemon-madeleine-recipe" target="_blank">HERE.</a></p>
pinterest
Lemon Madeleines

DEC. 31
Say goodbye to 2016 with these buttery, lemony tea cakes (yes, they are technically cakes) from Hip Foodie Mom. New Year’s resolutions start tomorrow!

Get the recipe HERE.

Dana Gallagher
1 of 31

Advertisement
1 of 31 Victor Protasio

Ginger Shortbread with White Chocolate Cookies

DEC. 1

If you’ve tried Alison Roman’s Salted Chocolate Chunk Shortbread Cookies from her book Dining In, you’re going to love her seasonal twist on the Instagram-famous cookies. 

Get the recipe HERE

Advertisement
2 of 31 Victor Protasio

Frosted Two-Tone Cookies

DEC. 2 

“They’re perfectly soft and delicious,” Anne Byrn, the author of American Cookie, says about her festive spin on classic black and white cookies.

Get the recipe HERE.

3 of 31 Victor Protasio

Cream & Jam Cookie Sandwiches

DEC. 3

These treats may look complicated to make, but Donna Hay, the author of Modern Baking, uses store-bought pie dough for a no-stress process. 

Get the recipe HERE.

Advertisement
4 of 31 Victor Protasio

Chocolate Dipped Orange Madeleines

DEC. 4

Meet your new go-to easy dessert for all of your holiday events, thanks to Vallery Lomas, the reigning champion of The Great American Baking Show.

Get the recipe HERE.

Advertisement
5 of 31 Victor Protasio

Salted Caramel Bars

DEC. 5
Sweet, buttery shortbread is perfectly complimented by salted caramel and crunchy macadamia nuts for a “melt in your mouth” dessert from Paul Hollywood. 

Get the recipe HERE

Advertisement
6 of 31 Victor Protasio

Rainbow Kiss Cookies

DEC. 6
“There’s so much joy in one tiny chocolate cookie!” says blogger Sally McKenney of her simple yet colorful creations. 

Get the recipe HERE.

Advertisement
7 of 31 Victor Protasio

Lemon-Ricotta Sandwich Cookies

DEC. 7
Two cookies are always better than one, especially when they are these sweet and tart treats from MasterChef Junior’s Kaitlyn Tomeny. 

Get the recipe HERE

Advertisement
8 of 31 Victor Protasio

Coconut Meltaways

DEC. 8
Smitten Kitchen’s Deb Perelman uses coconut oil and flaked coconut for double the flavor in her twist on a classic.

Get the recipe HERE

Advertisement
9 of 31 Victor Protasio

Almond Cherry Biscotti

DEC. 9
Bill Yosses combines almonds, pistachios and dried cherries for his crispy cookie ideal for dunking, but you could easily swap in your favorite fruits and nuts to make it your own. 

Get the recipe HERE

Advertisement
10 of 31 Victor Protasio

Stained Glass Ginger Spice Cookies

DEC. 10
Lorraine Pascale makes these colorful treats by placing chopped fruit-flavored hard candies (such as Jolly Ranchers) in the middle of each cookie before baking. The candies melt in the oven to create a beautiful center you’ll want to admire—then eat!

Get the recipe HERE

Advertisement
11 of 31 Victor Protasio

Hot Cocoa Cookies

DEC. 11
“Every chilly day needs a batch of these treats,” Sally McKenney says of her confections made with hot chocolate mix in the batter and topped with toasted marshmallows. 

Get the recipe HERE

Advertisement
12 of 31 Victor Protasio

Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies 

DEC. 12
Maneet Chauhan adds ground cinnamon and allspice to her cookies to create a warming treat perfect for the season. “To me this recipe is what the holiday is all about,” she says.

Get the recipe HERE

Advertisement
13 of 31 Victor Protasio

Chocolate Peppermint Cookies

DEC. 13
Great British Baking Show champ Nadiya Hussain covers her malty, chocolate biscuits with more melted milk chocolate and crushed peppermint candies to make the “the perfect bedtime snack with a glass of milk for children and grown-ups alike.”

Get the recipe HERE

Advertisement
14 of 31 Dana Gallagher

Chocolate Mint Truffles

DEC. 14
You’ll never guess that these cocoa-covered truffles from Worth Cooking are actually a little healthy! They are made with dates, so you don’t have to feel bad about sneaking an extra one or two. Too bad the cocoa powder on your fingers will give you away.

Get the recipe HERE.

Advertisement
15 of 31 Dana Gallagher

Smoky Cardamom Ginger-Molasses Cookies

DEC. 15
Think of these cookies from Reclaiming Provincial like chewy gingersnaps, but with the added warm flavor of black cardamom. We recommend making extra to dunk into your morning coffee.

Get the recipe HERE.

Advertisement
16 of 31 Dana Gallagher

Chocolate Toffee Saltines

DEC. 16
Advance warning: Double this recipe from With Style & Grace, because once you crack apart this crunchy, sweet, salty treat you won’t be able to stop nibbling.

Get the recipe HERE.

Advertisement
17 of 31 Dana Gallagher

Rugelach with Cranberries, Pecans & Apple Butter

DEC. 17
Traditional rugelach is made with raisins and apricot jam, so this variation from Apt. 2B Baking Co. makes for a slightly more tart – and dare we say more festive – cookie.

Get the recipe HERE.

Advertisement
18 of 31 Dana Gallagher

Chocolate-Dipped Pecan Bars

DEC. 18
Hey, pecan pie lovers: This treat from The Candid Appetite is for you. It’s just like dipping a slice of gooey pecan pie in melted chocolate which, quite honestly, can’t be beat.

Get the recipe HERE.

Advertisement
19 of 31 Dana Gallagher

Almond Matzoh Toasts

DEC. 19
These toasts from Big Girls, Small Kitchen will remind you of flaky almond croissants. They’re ideal for Passover and Hanukkah – or any time of year.

Get the recipe HERE.

Advertisement
20 of 31 Dana Gallagher

Lemon Burst Cookies

DEC. 20
Some times it seems counterintuitive that one of the freshest fruits is in season during the coldest months. But we’ll never say no to a lemon cookie. Especially one of these tart, sweet citrus crinkle cookies from Crunchy, Creamy, Sweet.

Get the recipe HERE.

Advertisement
21 of 31 Dana Gallagher

Lace Cookies

DEC. 21
We won’t blame you if you nibble on a couple of these cookies from Two Peas and Their Pod right out of the oven. The sweet, crispy treats are delicious on their own but – since we’re firmly in the chocolate-makes-everything-better camp – also save a few to make into sandwiches later.

Get the recipe HERE.

Advertisement
22 of 31 Dana Gallagher

Peanut Butter & Strawberry Thumbprint Cookies

DEC. 22
OMG PB&J. These jam-filled cookies from Joy the Baker have everything you want in a snack: honey roasted peanut butter and sweet-tart jam, all housed in a perfect bite.

Get the recipe HERE.

Advertisement
23 of 31 Dana Gallagher

Raspberry Crumble Bars

DEC. 23
The brown sugar in these jam-filled bars from Love and Lemons gives them a rich molasses flavor. Not a raspberry fan? Swap in blackberry jam, fig preserves or even Concord grape jam.

Get the recipe HERE.

Advertisement
24 of 31 DUSTIN COHEN

Cowboy Cookies

DEC. 24
There’s nothing that says home for the holidays more than Melissa Gilbert’s chocolate chunk cookies from her cookbook inspired by Little House on the Prairie. They are the perfect blend of oatmeal, peanut butter and chocolate chips.

Get the recipe HERE.

Advertisement
25 of 31 Dana Gallagher

Matcha Shortbread Cookies

DEC. 25
They might be a bit unconventional for Christmas Day, but these matcha green tea cookies from Kirbie’s Cravings are the ideal afternoon treat after a day full of rich foods. Plus, you won’t need to use food coloring – the matcha powder makes them green naturally.

Get the recipe HERE.

Advertisement
26 of 31 Dana Gallagher

Chocolate Fudge Cookies with Candy Cane Buttercream

DEC. 26
Did you know that the day after Christmas is National Candy Cane Day? We can think of no better way to celebrate than with these chocolate cookies with peppermint buttercream frosting from Sally’s Baking Addiction.

Get the recipe HERE.

Advertisement
27 of 31 Dana Gallagher

Gingerbread Truffles

DEC. 27
These truffles from A Couple Cooks have all the best flavors of the season: molasses, ginger, cinnamon and cloves. Leave a big plate out for Santa tonight and you may be rewarded tomorrow morning!

Get the recipe HERE,

Advertisement
28 of 31 Dana Gallagher

Orange Cranberry Icebox Cookies

DEC. 28
Squeeze in as much holiday baking as possible this month! These fruit-packed cookies from The Faux Martha and author of The Minimalist Kitchen are sweet, tart and oh-so easy to make.

Get the recipe HERE.

Advertisement
29 of 31 Dana Gallagher

Linzer Cookies

DEC. 29
There’s something so special about Ina Garten’s jam-filled cookies. Pick your favorite jellies or go with some can’t miss flavors: Raspberry preserves, apricot jam and blueberry jam.

Get the recipe HERE.

Advertisement
30 of 31 Dana Gallagher

Flourless Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies

DEC. 30
What makes peanut butter cookies even better? Chocolate, obviously. These decadent (read flourless) cookies from Edible Perspective are the perfect thing to bring to your New Year’s Eve party.

Get the recipe HERE.

Advertisement
31 of 31 Dana Gallagher

Lemon Madeleines

DEC. 31
Say goodbye to 2016 with these buttery, lemony tea cakes (yes, they are technically cakes) from Hip Foodie Mom. New Year’s resolutions start tomorrow!

Get the recipe HERE.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.