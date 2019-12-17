Christmas Came Early! McDonald's Is Delivering Free Apple Pies This Week

Image zoom McDonald's

McDonald’s is officially the apple of our pie.

From now through Thursday, December 19, Uber Eats users will receive two complimentary McDonald’s apple pies when they order $15 or more from the chain restaurant. The promotion will be available exclusively on Uber Eats, and we’ll definitely be taking full advantage.

To be clear, McDonald’s apple pies are a seriously coveted staple of the fast-food chain. Each pie clocks in at 240 calories and features a lattice-style crust sprinkled with sugar.

You may recall that back in September 2018, McDonald’s changed its apple pie recipe to include fewer ingredients and give it a whole new look.

“Our new freshly baked Apple pie recipe is in line with other positive changes we have made,” explained Tiffany Briggs, a McDonald’s spokesperson, in a press release at the time. “We removed, for example, artificial preservatives from our Chicken McNuggets and switched to real butter in our breakfast sandwiches because those changes matter to our guests.”

“Likewise, our new apple pie is made with fewer ingredients such as sugar, sliced 100-percent American grown apples and a bit of cinnamon to the filling for flavor to give each one that homemade taste our customers love,” Briggs continued.

If you really want to get into the McDonald’s mood while you’re eating your free pies, check out the chain’s new permanent online merch shop, Golden Arches Unlimited. The debut line features more than 20 McDonald’s-inspired clothing items and accessories, including World Famous Fry socks, Happy Meal pop sockets for your phone, and even a sesame seed hamburger bun-patterned umbrella.

You can also try the new Snickerdoodle McFlurry, which is the first seasonal McFlurry in seven years. The new dessert item combines their iconic creamy vanilla soft serve with crumbles of sweet cinnamon cookies.