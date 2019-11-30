Image zoom Victor Protasio

“It’ll make all your giant dessert dreams come true,” the pastry chef says of this crowd-pleaser available at the Milk Bar flagship store in New York City’s Ace Hotel.

Christina Tosi’s Candy Cane & Cocoa Cookie Pie

Baking spray

1/2 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 1/2 oz. semisweet chocolate, melted

1/8 tsp. peppermint extract

2/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa

3/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. baking powder

1/8 tsp. baking soda

3/4 cup plus 1 Tbsp. white chocolate chips, divided

1/2 cup plus 1 Tbsp. crushed candy canes (about 8 regular-sized candy canes), divided

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Coat an 8-inch cake pan or springform pan with baking spray. Beat butter and sugar with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium-high speed until fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add egg, melted chocolate and peppermint extract; beat on medium speed until combined, about 1 minute. Add flour, cocoa, salt, baking powder and baking soda; beat on low speed until combined, about 1 minute, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Add 3/4 cup white chocolate chips and 1/2 cup crushed candy canes; beat on low speed until combined, about 30 seconds.

2. Press cookie-dough mixture evenly into prepared pan. Bake for 20 minutes. Remove from oven; immediately sprinkle remaining 1 tablespoon each white chocolate chips and crushed candy canes around outer edge of cookie pie. Let cool completely, about 30 minutes. Remove from pan; slice into 8 wedges.

Quick tip: To break up your candy canes without making a mess: Place them in a zip-top plastic bag, seal, and coarsely crush them with a rolling pin.

Serves: 8

Active Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour, 5 minutes