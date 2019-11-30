Christina Tosi's Candy Cane & Cocoa Cookie Pie

"It'll make all your giant dessert dreams come true," the pastry chef says of this crowd-pleaser available at the Milk Bar flagship store in New York City's Ace Hotel

By People Staff
November 30, 2019 01:40 PM
Baking spray
1/2 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1 large egg
1 1/2 oz. semisweet chocolate, melted
1/8 tsp. peppermint extract
2/3 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa
3/4 tsp. kosher salt
1/4 tsp. baking powder
1/8 tsp. baking soda
3/4 cup plus 1 Tbsp. white chocolate chips, divided
1/2 cup plus 1 Tbsp. crushed candy canes (about 8 regular-sized candy canes), divided

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Coat an 8-inch cake pan or springform pan with baking spray. Beat butter and sugar with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium-high speed until fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add egg, melted chocolate and peppermint extract; beat on medium speed until combined, about 1 minute. Add flour, cocoa, salt, baking powder and baking soda; beat on low speed until combined, about 1 minute, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Add 3/4 cup white chocolate chips and 1/2 cup crushed candy canes; beat on low speed until combined, about 30 seconds.
2. Press cookie-dough mixture evenly into prepared pan. Bake for 20 minutes. Remove from oven; immediately sprinkle remaining 1 tablespoon each white chocolate chips and crushed candy canes around outer edge of cookie pie. Let cool completely, about 30 minutes. Remove from pan; slice into 8 wedges.

Quick tip: To break up your candy canes without making a mess: Place them in a zip-top plastic bag, seal, and coarsely crush them with a rolling pin.

Serves: 8
Active Time: 15 minutes
Total Time: 1 hour, 5 minutes

