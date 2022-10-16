Novice bakers, this one's for you.

"Dessert bars are a great format for home bakers because of their simplicity both in technique and equipment needed," says Christina Tosi. "They come together with ease, transport well and don't require loads of time or stress once you turn the oven on."

Tosi's fall twist — "a combination of the rich, gooey dulce and earthy pumpkin" — is sure to impress, too.

"When I need to get a quick fix of the killer combo of pumpkin and dulce de leche, I turn to these simple yet marvelous bars, both crumble-textured and smooth," says the chef-owner of Milk Bar bakeries and author of the new All About Cookies cookbook. "Something about them makes me feel like sprinting into a pile of leaves by day and layering up under blankets by sundown — fall in one epic bite!"

Christina Tosi's Pumpkin Dulce de Leche Bars

Cooking spray

⅔ cup (about 2⅞ oz.) plus 2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

¾ cup granulated sugar, divided

¾ tsp. kosher salt, divided

½ tsp. plus ⅛ tsp. ground cinnamon, divided

6 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted

⅔ cup dulce de leche (from 1 [13.4-oz.] can)

6 oz. (about ¾ cup) cream cheese, softened

1 large egg

⅓ cup canned pumpkin

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Lightly coat an 8-inch-square baking pan with cooking spray. Whisk together flour, ¼ cup of the sugar and ½ teaspoon each of the salt and cinnamon in a large bowl until combined. Stir in melted butter until fully moistened. Spoon batter evenly into baking pan. Using your hands, firmly press into bottom of pan in an even layer. Spoon dulce de leche over crust, and spread evenly. Set aside.

2. Using a rubber spatula, vigorously stir together cream cheese and remaining ½ cup sugar, ¼ teaspoon salt and ⅛ teaspoon cinnamon in a large bowl until smooth, about 1 minute. Whisk in egg, pumpkin and vanilla; whisk until smooth and well combined.

3. Pour pumpkin mixture over dulce de leche, spreading evenly to cover completely. Bake in preheated oven until pumpkin top is set but still jiggles, 40 to 45 minutes. Remove from oven; transfer pan to a wire rack. Let cool at room temperature for 30 minutes. Transfer pan to refrigerator, and chill, uncovered, until completely cooled, about 2 hours. Cut into 9 squares.

Serves: 9

Active time: 25 minutes

Total time: 3 hours, 30 minutes