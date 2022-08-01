Christina Tosi's Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter & Banana Cookies

‘The PB&B flavor combo is one of my all-time favorites,’ says the chef-owner of Milk Bar bakeries and author of Dessert Can Save the World
"The PB&B flavor combo is one of my all-time favorites," says chef-owner of Milk Bar bakeries Christina Tosi. "The salty-sweetness of this dense, fudgy cookie keeps me coming back bite after bite!"

"Everyone loves and has an emotional signpost around peanut butter cookies. It brings a flavor, heartiness and a uniquely sandy texture. This recipe reminds you that every great cookie recipe is just a starting place for creativity and flavor," says the author of Dessert Can Save the World.

Ingredients

Ingredient Checklist

  • 1 cup peanut butter
  • ¾ cup granulated sugar
  • ½ cup packed light brown sugar
  • ½ cup (4 oz.) unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
  • ⅓ cup (about 1 1/2 oz.) all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ cup roasted peanuts, chopped, plus more for topping
  • ⅓ cup dried banana chips, chopped
  • ⅓ cup chocolate chips, plus more for topping

Directions

Instructions Checklist

  • Step 1Preheat oven to 375°. Grease 2 large baking sheets with cooking spray or line with parchment paper.
  • Step 2Beat together peanut butter, granulated sugar, light brown sugar and butter in a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until smooth, about 3 minutes. Add egg and vanilla; beat on medium until combined, about 1 minute. Add flour, salt, baking powder and baking soda; beat on low until just combined. Add peanuts, banana chips and chocolate chips; beat on low just until incorporated, 30 seconds.
  • Step 3Scoop ⅓-cup mounds of dough onto baking sheets 3 inches apart. Pat down tops slightly to create 2-inch disks; top with extra peanuts and chocolate chips.
  • Step 4Bake until edges are golden but centers are still soft, 10 to 11 minutes. Cool on baking sheets 10 minutes; remove to a wire rack to cool completely. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week.

Tips

If you don't have banana chips on hand, use half of a fresh, ripe banana and roughly chop it into 1∕4-inch pieces. "Add it in with the peanuts and chocolate chips," says Tosi

