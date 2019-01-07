Christina El Moussa‘s recent wedding definitely did not flop when it came to the night’s menu.

The Flip or Flop star, 35, and Ant Anstead, 39—who have been dating since October 2017—officially tied the knot in a secret backyard wedding on Dec. 22.

The party began with passed hors d’oeuvres consisting of brie with mango chutney puffs, mini grilled cheese and tomato soup, caprese skewers and pretzel bites with a smoked Gouda fondue. Following the appetizers came four additional courses: the starter course, salad, main and of course, dessert.

To start, guests feasted on seafood towers made up of oysters, snow crabs and shrimp. Served along side was traditional cocktail sauce, herbed tartar and classic mignonette sauces, as well as horseradish, tabasco, lemon and lime wedges and pickled cucumber relish.

Rich Lander/CHARD Photo

A baby field greens salad with summer pear, Roquefort (a sheep milk cheese), honey-roasted pecans with an aged sherry vinaigrette was served during the third course.

For the main course, there were a variety of delicious dishes including grilled filet of beef with a port wine demi; buttered red bliss mashed potato; mac and cheese with a panko crust; grilled asparagus and rustic rolls with butter.

As for dessert, along with assorted mini treats, the couple served a simple, but very elegant wedding cake.

“Ant picked all the desserts, that was all him,” El Moussa tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Desserts are really important [to him].”

Their naked white wedding cake with strawberries and cream, made by California bakery Sweet and Saucy Shop, was also Anstead’s choice. The three-tier confection sat on a clear cake stand and was decorated with only a few white and pink peonies.

Rich Lander/CHARD Photo

Now that the wedding is over, the couple is enjoying their honeymoon in Bora Bora and looking forward to settling into life at their home in Newport Beach with their family—El Moussa’s kids, Brayden, 3, and Taylor, 8, who she shares with ex husband Tarek, and Anstead’s children from a previous marriage, Archie, 12, and Amelie, 15.

“We wanted to make it about the kids,” Anstead told PEOPLE about the December wedding. “It’s the six of us. We’re a blended family so it was really important for them to be a part of it.”

“It was just perfect for us,” El Moussa added. “Everything we wanted.”