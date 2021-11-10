Chrissy Teigen's Wilted Kale With Bacon & Apples
"You can make this recipe ahead and serve it at room temperature, which works for me because I love Thanksgiving sides, and they all can't come out of the oven piping hot at the eleventh hour!" says the star, who features a version of this "perfect fall" dish in her new cookbook Cravings: All Together.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
"You can make this recipe ahead and serve it at room temperature, which works for me because I love Thanksgiving sides, and they all can't come out of the oven piping hot at the eleventh hour!" says Chrissy Teigen.
"We all absolutely loved this combination of ingredients. It's got the sweetness of apple, the meaty smokiness of bacon and the earthiness of the kale," says the star, who features a version of this "perfect fall" dish in her new cookbook Cravings: All Together. "It's also super simple to put together."
Teigen's tips for the holidays? "Go easy on yourself! Take on as much as you can do and let other people help out with setting the table, pouring drinks and bringing out snacks for football watching before the meal."
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
"If you're pressed for time, use bagged baby kale leaves, which you won't have to de-stem," says Teigen. "And if you don't have apples, firm pears would also work really well."