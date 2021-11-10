Chrissy Teigen's Wilted Kale With Bacon & Apples

"You can make this recipe ahead and serve it at room temperature, which works for me because I love Thanksgiving sides, and they all can't come out of the oven piping hot at the eleventh hour!" says Chrissy Teigen.

"We all absolutely loved this combination of ingredients. It's got the sweetness of apple, the meaty smokiness of bacon and the earthiness of the kale," says the star, who features a version of this "perfect fall" dish in her new cookbook Cravings: All Together. "It's also super simple to put together."