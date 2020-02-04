Chrissy Teigen's Pantry Got a Full Makeover — See the Incredibly Organized Space

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen/Instagram; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Chrissy Teigen has certainly been upping the ante in her kitchen lately. In case you missed it, she recently launched her website Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, which includes recipes, restaurant guides, and videos of her family. She’s also been regularly uploading to her YouTube channel, with one of her most recent videos being a pantry tour with her mom, Pepper Thai.

In the video, the mother-daughter duo show off a number of their essential Thai cooking ingredients including Mama tom-yum noodles (which Pepper makes for Chrissy at 2 a.m. some nights!), bamboo shoots, jasmine rice, and Squid fish sauce.

But throughout the three-minute tour, it became clear that Teigen’s pantry wasn’t organized efficiently. All of the food products were thrown together haphazardly in wooden bins, and none of the containers were clear, so the duo couldn’t see the bins’ contents without digging through them and making a mess everywhere.

Enter Ria Safford, the 29-year-old founder of RíOrganize, a modern organization company that offers full-service luxury organization, design, and space planning. Teigen hired Safford’s team to completely redesign her pantry while she and her family were away on vacation.

“I think the most exciting part for me was that she trusted our team to deliver a product that she’d be happy with, without her having to be there to [give] much of her input,” explained Safford in an interview with PEOPLE. “And I love that it got to be a big surprise for her and her whole family when they got home.”

The Orange County, California native also recalled hanging out and trying pho for the first time with Pepper while organizing the pantry. “She Postmated us all Pho bowls and put her special garlic sauce in all of them. She was just really sweet and so gracious,” continued Safford.

“One of the fun little additions we made to the pantry was ‘Pepper’s Corner’…It was really hard for her to access all of [her Thai ingredients], so we created the corner solely for all her specialty products and any of the Thai meals that she makes.”

Throughout the pantry, you can see a variety of ingredients, ranging from spreads like Bonne Maman apricot preserves and JIF peanut butter to healthy snacks like organic seaweed, a large selection of Lipton Teas, and of course, mom’s Thai cooking ingredients.

To maximize functionality and tidy up, the team of professional organizers relied on a selection of turntables, tiered risers, and a combination of canisters and bins from The Home Edit Exclusive Collection at The Container Store. “This project was a partnership with iDesign and is a lot of the products we used are there,” explained Safford. “There were some additional products that I purchased on my own, but the main products are [from] The Home Edit collection.”

The Home Edit’s Pantry Organization Shopping List

Safford’s team also labeled the bins of cooking ingredients and snacks with neatly typed-out, rectangular stickers printed in clear and white. “Look how purdy my pantry is!!!!” exclaimed Teigen on Instagram, after coming home to the super organized pantry surprise. “Neat freaks, swipe for an organizational orgasm. Thank you, @riorganize!!!”

The team at The Home Edit also gave Khloe Kardashian the royal treatment and beautified her home with their out-of-this-world organization skills back in June 2019. “I love The Home Edit!” the reality wrote on Instagram at the time. “Please, anyone from the team move in with me! I will support you and take care of you as long as you always promise to do stuff like this…”