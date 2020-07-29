Chrissy Teigen said her mom's cookbook "encompasses everything I ate growing up in a Thai in an American household"

Chrissy Teigen's Mom Pepper Thai Is Releasing Her Own Cookbook—See the Behind-the-Scenes Photos!

Pepper Thai is getting her own cookbook!

Vilailuck “Pepper” Teigen, the beloved mom of Chrissy Teigen, who frequently appears in the kitchen with the Cravings author, is working on her own compilation of recipes and is currently shooting photos for the book with Chrissy and her husband John Legend.

On Tuesday, Chrissy posted a hilarious picture from the shoot on Instagram, which features Pepper and Legend looking at one another in the kitchen while Teigen glares at her mother in the background.

"Shooting mom’s MUCH ANTICIPATED cookbook/a telenovela entitled “no es mi mama!!" the 34-year-old teased.

"Ay, dios mio 🤦🏾‍♂️," Legend commented.

Teigen also shared a sweet shot with her mother as they prepare a meal at the dining room table together.

"Shooting mom's cookbook! It really encompasses everything I ate growing up Thai in an American household!" the Bring the Funny judge wrote.

Kristine Studd, Teigen's makeup artist, also shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures from the photoshoot.

While Teigen, Legend, and their 2-year-old son Miles are seated with Pepper at the dining room table, two stylists are seen touching up Pepper and Teigen's makeup while wearing face masks.

"The new norm 😷 shooting @pepperthai2 new cookbook w/ @chrissyteigen & @johnlegend," Studd wrote.

Sharing her excitement, Pepper replied, "😁❤️❤️."