Seeing Chrissy Teigen Eat Pasta While Topless in Bed Gives Us #LifeGoals

Chrissy Teigen is proof that even supermodels indulge in late-night cravings—and manage to look amazingly beautiful when doing so.



The Sports Illustrated stunner — and famous foodie — Instagrammed herself doing some serious post-party carb-loading last night.

Sitting in bed with perfectly tousled hair, John Legend‘s wife appeared to be topless as she sat wrapped in the covers while chowing down on a plate of spaghetti with tomato sauce. (Note, the grated cheese next to her — solidifying a place for her in our food-loving hearts.)

Let’s just hope this delicious-looking spaghetti recipe is added to her upcoming cookbook.

