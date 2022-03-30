Chrissy Teigen Teaches Luna's Girl Scout Troop How to Make Charcuterie Boards: 'Life Skills'

Chrissy Teigen is teaching daughter Luna Simone's Girl Scout troop all about the finer things in life!

The Cravings cookbook author, 36, shared two photos and a video to Instagram on Wednesday showing off the troop's fun activities she spearheaded, writing, "Did I teach our Girl Scout troop how to make charcuterie boards? And did @saydat90 make us the cutest badges ever yes yes yes I love troop life and teaching these v important life skills lol."

"If you'd like the fruit dip recipe, I used the cream cheese fruit dip you can search on mybakingaddiction.com! It's got marshmallow fluff and maraschino cherry juice in it, oh baby," she explained in a separate comment on the post.

In the first photo, 5-year-old Luna beams at the camera, clearly proud of her personal charcuterie board creation, which consists of strawberries, grapes, blueberries, pretzel sticks, marshmallows, fruit dip, and an array of other goodies.

The next photo shows the ingredients for the cream cheese fruit dip the Chrissy's Court star raved about in the comment section, while the last slide – a quick video – shows adorable Girl Scout charcuterie badges being made, complete with cheese, grapes, and baguette detailing.

Speaking with PEOPLE for The Beautiful Issue in April last year, Teigen opened up about her culinary empire, and how she found her calling in bringing people together through food.

"I always knew that I wanted to be a mom. I knew I wanted to be a wife, but work-wise I never knew exactly where I could fit in or what I could do — but if I could get people in the kitchen cooking together with their families and make something that they're proud of, that makes me so happy," the former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model said.