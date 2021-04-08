TikToker Michelle Kaplin has been cooking her way through Chrissy Teigen's Cravings cookbook "Julie and Julia style" for the past year

Chrissy Teigen Surprises TikTok Fan with a Private Cooking Session at Her Apartment: 'So Much Fun'

Forget Julie and Julia, it's Michelle and Chrissy!

After hearing that a TikTok creator had been cooking her way through her cookbook Cravings, Chrissy Teigen knew she had to meet up with the committed fan.

TikToker Michelle Kaplin has spent the past year cooking every recipe from Teigen's first cookbook, released in 2016, and was recently surprised by the author with an invitation to cook together at her New York City apartment.

Teigen, 35, recently revealed footage from her meet-up with Kaplin, during which the mom of two helps Kaplin cook a garlicky brown butter-basted steak.

"I'm so excited to be here in New York. You know we came out here to bring the family, to come to see our apartment, we haven't been here in so, so long, but I'm mostly excited to meet this girl who's been cooking through my cookbook, Julie and Julia style, her name is Michelle," Teigen began the video, adding that Kaplin's friend helped to arrange the meeting.

In the clip, Kaplin is seen reading a card from Teigen in which said she wanted to send her some "Cravings swag"—before revealing the meet-and-greet news.

"Maybe it would be easier if you just came and cooked at my place," Teigen wrote in the note, leaving Kaplin completely shocked.

Kaplin explained that she started her Cravings cookbook journey after she graduated school in May and had "nothing to do."

"We watched Julie and Julia and I was like 'Okay I need a project,' " Kaplin recalled.

After her friends suggested she try out Teigen's cookbook, Kaplin said she got the book, "saw the biscuits and gravy" and was immediately hooked. She subsequently amassed over 100,000 TikTok followers by documenting her journey.

"I feel like I know you through this process, it's crazy," Kaplin told Teigen at their meet-up.

On Wednesday, Kaplin posted a video reveal of the experience (with a cameo from John Legend!), writing that she felt "so proud" of the experience.

"Its so fun that i get to share this journey with all my friends and fam and i'm so grateful to @chrissyteigen and the @cravingsbychrissyteigen team for their kindness and support," Kaplin wrote.