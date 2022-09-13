Chrissy Teigen Shows the Snack Boxes Stars Ate at the Emmys: 'I'm Gonna Need More'

The small container was filled with what appeared to be almonds, dried fruit, chocolate-covered pretzels and more small bites

September 13, 2022
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Chrissy Teigen gave fans a glimpse of the food at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards — but there wasn't much to see.

On Monday, the pregnant cookbook author shared a photo on Twitter of husband John Legend holding a snack box at the awards ceremony. Made up of four compartments, the box was filled with what appeared to be almonds, dried fruit, chocolate-covered pretzels and more small bites.

The limited offerings didn't exactly match the foodie's hunger. "Oh I'm gonna need more than this lol," Teigen captioned the post.

The grazing snack boxes are an Emmys mainstay. Last year, Sarah Paulson went live on Instagram and showed followers what refreshments were at her table, per The Hollywood Reporter.

"There's a box of stinky meat and cheese," Paulson said in the video. Inside were "sweaty" meats, cheese and fruit. "Cheese that's so orange it looks like a carrot," she hilariously added.

The food containers from this year's awards show were visible on stars' tables throughout the night, along with Fiji water bottles and assorted alcoholic beverages.

Ketel One Vodka was the official spirits partner of the 74th Emmy Awards. The liquor brand partnered with Euphoria's Colman Domingo who spoke with PEOPLE this month about his days as a bartender.

"I was a bartender for 15 years of my life, while I was becoming an artist at the same time," he told PEOPLE.

"I would always bartend while I was auditioning, even performing. There were times when I would step off of a stage, take my final bow, run to get out of my costume, get a cab across town, and within 15 minutes saying, 'Hi, what can I get you?'" he added.

Domingo, who won an Emmy this year for his guest appearance on Euphoria, didn't mind juggling multiple gigs at once back in the day.

"That's the true life of an artist..a working artist. And I was a really good bartender. I loved bartending," he said. "It wasn't something like, 'Oh, I have to go do this thing to just keep the lights on.' No, I actually loved what I was doing."

Domingo's reminiscing about his days behind the bar weren't the only talk of bartending at the Emmys this year. Kumail Nanjiani played "honorary bartender" during a skit with host Kenan Thompson.

The sketch began with an overworked Nanjiani telling Thompson, "I'm sorry, Kenan. I don't have time to banter right now. I'm a little overwhelmed. They are making me actually make everybody's drinks."

Kenan and Kel Emmys reunion
NBC

"Well, you're the bartender," Thompson replied.

"Honorary," the Big Sick star clarified. "I didn't know I would be doing an eight-hour shift. I mean Shaquille O'Neal is an honorary sheriff but he doesn't go around arresting people."

"I don't know how to make anything, man," he continued. "Everyone is very upset at me. Someone asked me for a martini and I spat in it. Is that right?"

To add to the hilarious nature of the spot, Jason Sudeikis came up to the bar and tried ordering "a mojito or three."

"I don't know how to make that. Here, just take this," Nanjiani replied as he handed him a bottle of liquor.

