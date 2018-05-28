Chrissy Teigen Is 'Fascinated' By This Simple Cooking Method After Welcoming Her Second Child

Now that Chrissy Teigen is a mom of two, she says she is relying heavily on quick and easy recipes to get dinner on the table.

The model and cookbook author shared her revelation on Twitter on Saturday, writing: “I have never more understood the desire and need for short, simple meals. 1 kid, I was like ‘ok…easier would be nice but I got this’ but 2 kids, holy s— f— any recipe over 5 steps right now.”

Teigen, who recently welcomed son Miles with husband John Legend, is known for being adventurous in the kitchen and was whipping up meals for her second cookbook throughout her pregnancy. But now the 32-year-old, who is also mom to daughter Luna, 2, is all about keeping mealtime as effortless as possible.

I am fascinated by "sheet pan meals" right now – sides and main cooked on the same temp at the same time on the same pan. New York Times cooking has some of the best. This is tonight: https://t.co/cOZCsAdxxd — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 26, 2018

“I am fascinated by ‘sheet pan meals’ right now — sides and main cooked on the same temp at the same time on the same pan. New York Times cooking has some of the best,” says Teigen, who revealed she was making their chicken with chickpeas, cumin and turmeric recipe.

Want to see what the fuss is about? Try out these sheet-pan chicken thighs with potatoes and fennel from Daphne Oz.