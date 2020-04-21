Chrissy Teigen Shares Helpful List of Substitutions for When You're Missing Key Recipe Ingredients

More and more people across the U.S. have become regulars in the kitchen during the coronavirus pandemic, but whether you’re an amateur or seasoned cook, everyone is sharing one common dilemma — many ingredients aren’t wildly available. Chrissy Teigen has once again come to the rescue, though, with a practical guide for ingredient substitutes.

Last week, the cookbook author posted a list of ingredient substitutes on her website Cravings by Chrissy Teigen. The helpful list includes dozens of swaps for items including milk, vanilla extract, olive oil and more.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: Celebrity Chefs Share Their Best Cooking Tips Ever

“If I have learned anything from these past few weeks, it’s that being creative in the kitchen isn’t just fun, it’s necessary!” Teigen wrote in the post. “There have been so many times where I crave something, but don’t have all the ingredients to make it. And, I don’t know about you, but once I want something I must. eat. it. So, I’ve been using these different ingredient hacks to get the job done. Just think of this as one less trip to the grocery store and STAY HOME!”

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Trades Homemade Banana Bread for Lettuce with Twitter Fan—While Practicing Social Distancing

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen

RELATED: These 5-Ingredient Recipes Are Proof That Less Is More

Teigen separates her guide into different categories for baking, seasonings & spices, dairy, oil, and condiments. Some of the swaps are quite surprising, too!

If you run out of vanilla extract, bourbon or rum work in a pinch. Butter can be swapped for coconut oil, and greek yogurt or mashed avocado can be used instead of mayo. The substitute possibilities are endless.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.