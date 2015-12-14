Chrissy Teigen Gets a Rice Krispies Treat Replica of Her Sexy Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photo — See the Amazing Creation

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Keep the birthday celebrations coming! Although Chrissy Teigen rang in her 30th year on Nov. 30, the mom-to-be is still reaping the benefits of reaching such a major birthday milestone.

On Sunday, the foodie model took to Instagram to post a very sweet surprise from Sports Illustrated, the magazine she fronted back in 2014 for its annual swimsuit issue.

“What!! Rice Chrissy Treats!!” Teigen captioned the snapshot, which also showed the cookbook author getting a mouthful of the edible masterpiece, inspired by her many bikini pics shot for SI.

Although we’re used to spotting endless Teigen #foodporn ‘grams on our feeds (for proof, just spend 2.5 seconds on her account), this snapshot nevertheless has us riled up for future edible gifts to come — what with Teigen’s impending motherhood and cookbook release.

It just got a whole lot more delushious up in here.