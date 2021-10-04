"Everything's down!!" Chrissy Teigen noted in her first tweet since mid-June on Monday, referring to the global outages of Facebook and Instagram

Chrissy Teigen Returns to Twitter amid Facebook, Instagram Outages: 'Honestly Take It All Away'

Chrissy Teigen is back on Twitter again as of Monday, after her preferred social media platform Instagram –– along with Facebook –– were not functioning due to an unprecedented global outage.

The Cravings cookbook author, 35, started her series of tweets with a nod to the outage, writing, "everything's down!! honestly take it all away from us."

Teigen proceeded to share several more tweets, including a video of her dog, which she wrote she "would have put on Instagram!"

The mother-of-two also shared an image containing a series of throwback photos from when she was a small child, posing in at least one with who appeared to be her mother, Vilailuck.

"Big organization day at the house. found these gems," she captioned the cute post.

It was Teigen's first activity on the social platform since mid-June, when she shared an apology in regards to the online bullying allegations leveled against her by Courtney Stodden, among others.

After Stodden, who uses they/them pronouns, recounted how they were previously treated by Teigen in a profile published by The Daily Beast earlier this year, Teigen made a public apology in a series of several tweets in May.

"Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls--- in front of the entire world. I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll," Teigen wrote. "I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel."

The model and influencer then followed those statements up in a similar confessional post to Medium in June, which she tweeted about in her last activity on Twitter until this week.

On Monday morning, Facebook and Instagram along with WhatsApp appeared to go offline, with error messages and spinning wheels popping up for consumers.

The worldwide crashing of the three Facebook-owned platforms has caused pandemonium among social media users and a flurry of activity on Twitter, which was not affected by any outage.

"We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience," Facebook said in a statement on Twitter.

Monday's crash marks the worst outage for Facebook since 2008, when a bug caused Facebook to be offline for nearly a day, according to CNBC, which also reported that there was an hour-long outage back in 2019 when Facebook blamed the issue on a server configuration change.

Apart from that, this June, a major internet outage knocked many of the world's top websites offline for less than an hour, the Associated Press reported.

Facebook and Instagram quickly became trending topics with Twitter even trolling the tech giant, tweeting, "hello, literally everyone."