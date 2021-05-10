Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Stunning Newly-Renovated Kitchen: 'Work in Progress'

Chrissy Teigen is remodeling her kitchen — and it's a work of art!

The celebrity cook shared a photo of her modern culinary workspace on Instagram, tagging interior designer Jake Arnold in the post.

"Works in progress x 3 . I love you @jakearnold," Teigen, 35, wrote in the caption.

The space features a long, brown and white marbled countertop with 3 built-in stovetop burners. The back wall of the kitchen is also all marble, with shelves storing bowls, plates, vases and cookbooks.

Pulling the room together is a large swirled gold chandelier with various sizes of cone-shaped lightbulbs. In addition to the ample cooking and serving space the kitchen provides, it's built for entertaining, boasting bar stools and an oval breakfast nook in the center of the room.

Off to the right of the kitchen, Teigen shows off a large modern dining table, which is separated from the cooking space by another sitting area.

Chrissy Teigen kitchen Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

While it's unclear what Teigen and husband John Legend, 42, are going to be adding to the space, the new kitchen will likely be the set of Teigen's cooking videos on social media. On Sunday, the mom-of-two documented making focaccia in the kitchen on her Instagram story.

"Poor man's focaccia," she said in one of the videos as she pulled apart the bread. "I did it really lazily and terribly, but it works!"

Chrissy Teigen focaccia Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Arnold was also the interior design mastermind behind Teigen's workspace kitchen for her three Cravings cookbooks and website. He also shared a photo of her renovated home kitchen on his own Instagram, writing "Sneak peek at our new project in progress. Forever grateful for these moments. Love you @chrissyteigen @johnlegend"

In April as the cover star of PEOPLE's The Beautiful issue, Teigen shared how being in the kitchen makes her feel.

"I always knew that I wanted to be a mom. I knew I wanted to be a wife, but work-wise I never knew exactly where I could fit in or what I could do — but if I could get people in the kitchen cooking together with their families and make something that they're proud of, that makes me so happy," she told PEOPLE exclusively. "To be able to do that day in and day out, I'm just the luckiest girl in the world, truly."