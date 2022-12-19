Chrissy Teigen Relearns How to Make Outback's Bloomin' Onion Now That She's Sober: 'Redemption!'

Chrissy Teigen got a second chance at mastering Outback Steakhouse's Bloomin' Onion.

The Australian-themed restaurant chain's team first dropped by Teigen's house for a cooking lesson in 2017, but things didn't go so well. On the one-year anniversary of her sobriety in July, Teigen recalled how at the time she "drank cafe patron and fell asleep" before she learned how to make the fried starter.

But now, Teigen got her "redemption." In an Instagram reel posted Sunday, the pregnant Cravings cookbook author wrote, "I have officially learned how to make the famous Bloomin' Onion! This was so special and so fun and so, so, so freaking delicious. Thank you for the redo, @outback!"

In the videos, Teigen jiggled her professional-looking bulb.

Her husband, John Legend, also got in on the action, flipping his onion to reveal the results and posing for the camera before dropping the onion in the fryer.

Afterward, they enjoyed the fruits of their labor, dunking a piece of the freshly-fried Bloomin' Onion into the special sauce and proclaiming "mmmm!"

Teigen put out her request for redemption while celebrating one year of sobriety in July.

"I feel really good. sometimes I get really frustrated looking back on days I should remember way better than I do because of alcohol," she wrote. "Like when I drank cafe patron and fell asleep while an Outback Steakhouse chef taught me (my friends) how to make a bloomin onion at my house. I wish I was awake for that."

"Prayers for a blooming onion redo, @outback?" she finished the post.

When Teigen and Legend, who are expecting another baby together, aren't getting private cooking lessons, they are enjoying family holiday fun as they prepare for their very special delivery in the new year.

Teigen shared a set of photos from a Christmas party they hosted over the weekend, including a bump-baring snapshot with their two kids Luna Simone, 6½, and Miles Theodore, 4½, decked out in colorful Christmas garb.