Robes, Spices & Pans! Live Your Best Chrissy Teigen Life via Her Relaunched Cravings Website

The queen of robes has spoken!

On Monday morning, Chrissy Teigen re-launched her popular website Cravings — which now includes a shop to help fans live their ultimate cook-and-lounge life.

"I spend the majority of my life in the kitchen — usually in a robe — and the only thing I love more than cooking, eating, and being horizontal on the couch is watching other people get inspired and find joy through food," wrote Teigen, who shared a sneak peek of her upcoming third cookbook on her Instagram over the weekend.

"I've always been full of ideas, but it wasn't until I started Cravings that I was able to make them REAL," she continued. "I love, love, love to problem-solve and create things (whether recipes or products) that make life easier, tastier, cozier, and a little more chill."

While many of the items on the shop section of her site will be familiar to fans (Teigen's pots and pans are highly rated on Target), the star, 35, also revealed a brand-new loungewear collection aptly titled CHILL by Cravings.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen | Credit: Cravings by Chrissy Teigen

Basic linen and terry robes are available to purchase for everyday wear, but then there's the ultimate fur-lined floral robe — which comes in three of "Chrissy's favorite floral prints" — for those days you want to "feel like royalty." (Feel free to blast John Legend's hit single, "Headband of the Day," while adding an assortment of matching headbands and scrunchies to your shopping cart.)

Teigen also has all kitchen needs covered, from reusable silicone bags and a luxurious knife set to her favorite cookbooks.

Image zoom Pepper Thai, Chrissy Teigen, Miles, Luna and John Legend | Credit: Cravings by Chrissy Teigen

Image zoom Credit: Cravings by Chrissy Teigen

According to a press release, Teigen and Compartés founder Jonathan Grahm collaborated for months on the project, which features hand-drawn doodles by Luna, Miles and the star herself.