Chrissy Teigen Promises to Trade Homemade Banana Bread in Exchange for Romaine Lettuce

Desperate times call for desperate measures.

Chrissy Teigen offered her Twitter followers a trade on Monday: a loaf of her homemade banana bread in exchange for romaine lettuce.

“I’ll make a banana bread for anyone that has romaine lettuce,” Teigen wrote on Twitter Monday, promising that social distancing rules would be maintained. “The trade will be made 6 feet apart and we will place the goods on the floor. no funny business.”

Comedian Chris Klemens answered the call, promising he had three heads of romaine lettuce in Studio City, California, up for grabs.

“How do I know this isn’t an old pic of u an romaine, hold up something timely,” Teigen responded on Twitter.

I’ll make a banana bread for anyone that has romaine lettuce. The trade will be made 6 feet apart and we will place the goods on the floor. no funny business — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 23, 2020

how do I know this isn’t an old pic of u an romaine, hold up something timely https://t.co/B9BUAuJ488 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 23, 2020

Ok Chris. I trust you. Let me make this bread and I’ll be in your area tomorrow early afternoon!! https://t.co/tavQQfgWMv — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 23, 2020

Klemens answered with a video, proving the date with his Apple Watch.

“I don’t f—ing have a newspaper, I’m a millennial!” he said.

But the Bring the Funny host was satisfied, and agreed to trade with Klemens.

“Ok Chris. I trust you. Let me make this bread and I’ll be in your area tomorrow early afternoon!!” she wrote back.

However, the cookbook author soon revealed that her initial plan was met with some setbacks.

“Crap @ChrisKlemens I only have enough for one banana bread and john is not happy I’m trading it. Would you accept half a banana bread? please … my family. Have mercy on us,” the mother of two wrote in another tweet, adding, “I will throw in a slice of pie.”

Earlier on Monday, Teigen shared a screenshot snippet of a text conversation on Instagram, in which she asked her friends for — you guessed it — romaine lettuce.

“U got any romaine lettuce guys?” Teigen wrote in the text chain. “Will pay $$.”

“Wait. Actually romaine lettuce!?” a friend responded, adding, “Lol.”

“Yes,” Teigen answered.

This wouldn’t be the first time Teigen asked Twitter to help her with a certain food item. Back in 2017, Teigen tweeted about needing bananas for banana bread and successfully crowd-sourced 6 of them and sent her mom Vilailuck Teigen to pick the fruit up.

While it remains a mystery what dish Teigen plans on making with the romaine lettuce, the Lip Sync Battle host has been cooking up a storm with her family while practicing social distancing amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Sunday, Teigen shared several delicious-looking concoctions, including oatmeal crumble apple pie with vanilla cream, along with a meal she dubbed “Chipotle pantry s— chicken with mango salsa.”

But in addition to sharing her Insta-worthy recipes with her followers, the social media maven is keeping things relatable as ever, admitting on Saturday that she gave up and ordered McDonald’s after preparing part of the meal.

“I got wine drunk, gave up and ordered McDonald’s. Gonna marinate the chicken overnight instead,” she wrote on Twitter after a fan shared a snippet of her Instagram Story that showed a McDonald’s burger on her lap.

Americans across the country are remaining indoors and practicing social distancing in an effort to curb the quickly spreading COVID-19. Many states, including California, have issued “stay at home” orders.

As of Monday, there are at least 39,819 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with 458 deaths from coronavirus-related illness.

