When Chrissy Teigen undertook her latest baking endeavor, she seemed to mostly be doing it for the ‘gram. The New York Times best-selling cookbook author recreated Milk Bar NYC’s signature Birthday Cake on Saturday at her home in L.A., but once she finished the sweet treat, she was “so proud” of the way it looked that she took a bunch of photos and wouldn’t let anyone eat it.

Teigen, who recently partnered with Blue Apron to release six of her recipes for at home meal kits, documented the saga on Instagram and Twitter. First, she posted a video to her Instagram story of a stand mixer swirling pink sprinkles into the cake batter. Then, Teigen posted a video of her husband John Legend wearing all black and covered in powdered sugar, from his shirt to his hands.

“What did you do?” Teigen said in the video.

“I put powdered sugar in there and started the blender up again,” Legend said. “Look what happened.”

“You look like Narcos,” Teigen joked, and Legend responded with a laugh.

Later that evening Teigen, who is expecting a baby boy in June with Legend, posted a video of the final product: a two-tier, six-layer funfetti cake topped with birthday cake icing and birthday cake crumbles, which was wrapped in plastic to keep it in tact.

“I tried @milkbarstore – MUCH RESPECT,” she wrote on Twitter. “I will leave this to you in the future.”

Once the plastic was removed, the model decorated the semi-naked cake with flowers, mermaids, seashells, fairies and wands, and she was “so proud” of her creation she “drove it around Beverly Hills for a photoshoot.”

Teigen, who is releasing her second cookbook in September, then arranged a series of photos where the cake was the star of the show. First, she displayed it on what appeared to be a restaurant table, and then placed it in front of a floral centerpiece. She finished off the photo shoot with two images of her masterpiece on the floor of a hallway.

“Now it’s in my fridge,” Teigen wrote on Instagram. “No one allowed to eat it.”

Want to have your own photoshoot with the cake? You can try to recreate it with the recipe here, or if that’s too complicated, you can just order one and leave all the baking to Milk Bar, like Teigen will be doing in the future.