Chrissy Teigen Postpones New Cookbook Indefinitely amid Pregnancy: 'I Am Devastated'

Chrissy Teigen announced Thursday that she is halting work on her third Cravings cookbook, one week after telling fans that her current pregnancy is high risk.

“Today I had to postpone the cookbook indefinitely and send @AdeenaSussman alllll the way back to Tel Aviv,” the 34-year-old author and model wrote on Twitter, also revealing that she stopped filming her Quibi series — “and same with shutting down filming Chrissy’s Court.”

“Baby cannot do it,” Teigen, who is expecting her third child with husband John Legend, added. “I am devastated.”

Teigen, who already has two best-selling cookbooks under her belt, announced earlier this month that she had started working on the book alongside recipe developer Adeena Sussman, who collaborated with her on both Cravings and Cravings: Hungry for More.

"Officially started the cookbook! first step, a google doc between @AdeenaSussman and I where at every hour of the day and night (she is in Tel Aviv!), ideas are popped into organized chaos. currently discussing the beauty that was the mrs field's white choc macadamia nut cookie," Teigen tweeted on Sept. 13.

Last week, Teigen revealed that her pregnancy is “high risk” and spoke about her prior pregnancy complications with daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2. She told fans, "My placenta sucks" in an Instagram video recorded from bed.

"It’s always been kind of the bad part of my pregnancies with Luna," she said. "With Miles, it just stopped feeding him. It stopped taking care of him. I was stealing all his food because I was getting huge but he wasn’t getting big at all, so he had to come out early and Luna had to come out early. I was induced both times."

Though she said her placenta is "super weak," the star assured her followers that her baby on the way is "growing beautifully."

"Everything’s good," she said. "I’m feeling really good, but my placenta’s really, really weak and it’s causing me to really bleed a lot. So basically, it’s just pretty high risk."