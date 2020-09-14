Chrissy Teigen Announces That She Is Working on Her Third Cookbook and Hints at What's to Come

It's official — Chrissy Teigen is coming out with another cookbook!

The 34-year-old author, who already has two best-selling cookbooks under her belt, announced on Twitter that she started working on her third book alongside Adeena Sussman, who collaborated with Teigen on both Cravings and Cravings: Hungry for More.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Officially started the cookbook! first step, a google doc between @AdeenaSussman and I where at every hour of the day and night (she is in Tel Aviv!), ideas are popped into organized chaos. currently discussing the beauty that was the mrs field's white choc macadamia nut cookie," Teigen tweeted on Sunday.

Teigen is planning to experiment with recipes out of her comfort zone for the new book — especially when it comes to desserts. She explained in the Twitter thread that her first book didn't have any dessert because she was "too scared," and her second book had only a few because she wasn't passionate about sweets, but she's now ready to hone in on making a variety of treats for her third installment. "My books always reflect the time they are made in," she wrote on Twitter.

Teigen is also looking for suggestions from fans on what types of recipes they'd like to see in the book. "What is a recipe you think EVERYONE should have in their home arsenal? Like meatloaf, spaghetti and meatballs, roasted chicken are the obvious ones but what about not so obvious, like chicken paillard or chicken piccata, masala, etc...," she continued on the chain.

Of course, fans have already sounded off on what they're hoping will be in the book — and many can't wait for more desserts. One person asked for a piña colada pie while others hope lots of peanut butter and chocolate dishes will make the cut.

Earlier this month, Teigen told Marie Claire that the Cravings 3 will be "brighter and healthier," and is a progression from her first two books.

“I’m having a good time, and my confidence has grown," she told Marie Claire. "I fully embrace carbs now—like, putting sweet-potato spread on a baguette. A year ago, I would have said you can’t put a starch on bread; now I’m like, who cares? There are no rules.”

A cookbook isn't the only thing Teigen is cooking up. She and husband, John Legend, recently announced that they're expecting their third child. The couple is already parents to Luna Simone, 4, and Miles Theodore, 2.

Multiple sources confirmed Teigen's pregnancy to PEOPLE last month after the couple hinted that she is expecting in Legend's "Wild" music video. The Lip Sync Battle host later shared a video of her baby bump to confirm the happy news herself.