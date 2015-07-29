Image zoom

Chrissy Teigen is baring it all, and she looks better than ever.



Although the supermodel – and famous foodie – has a flawless physique, she admits that keeping it that way is hard work! “I used to take pride in the fact I didn’t have to work out, and then I hit that age where you have to,” she said in September’s Naked Issue of Women’s Health UK (on sale Thursday, July 30). “I want to drink champagne and have hearty dinners, so I would rather work out for an hour and be able to do what I want.”

Image zoom

Teigen, who has been posting drool-worthy Instagram shots as she preps for her first cookbook, still tries to keep the indulgences within reason. “I’ve always had to watch myself. My family is not naturally thin and we put on weight quickly. I find low-carb works for me,” she said.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: Seeing Chrissy Teigen Eat Pasta While Topless in Bed Gives Us #LifeGoals

Image zoom

So, with all that’s on her plate, when does Mrs. John Legend think she’ll have time for babies? “I’m waiting for things to slow down, but things don’t seem to be slowing down, ever,” Teigen said. “People will know as soon as I’m pregnant because I’ll stop drinking.”