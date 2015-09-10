Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are Living Our Best Life, Feasting on Burgers and Noodles

Another day, another piece of evidence that Chrissy Teigen is our dream binge-eating companion disguised as a beautiful supermodel.



On Wednesday, after attending Lauren Conrad’s debut fashion show at New York Fashion Week (and looking stunning, of course), she and John Legend had a take-out date night in their N.Y.C. apartment, feasting on some of the city’s most notable cuisine.

For a light first course, Teigen posted an Instagram picture of a big pile of chilled spicy noodles, a signature dish from David Chang’s Momofuku Noodle Bar, which has Sichuan sausage, spinach, and toasted cashews running through it.

“Momofuku chilled spicy noodles and scary movies after a long day eff yes,” she captioned the shot with her ogling dog looking on and Evil Dead playing in the background. (Oh, and Legend’s eight Grammys casually lining the shelf.)

And that wasn’t all on the menu, of course. Just minutes later, Teigen posted another envy-inducing pic, this time of the two of them holding burgers with all the fixings from Shake Shack.

“Couldn’t decide,” she wrote.

When it comes to choosing between two foods, the best option is always both.

