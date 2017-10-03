Indisputable Proof That Chrissy Teigen's Mom Vilailuck Is the Best Mom

It's easy to see where Chrissy Teigen got her good sense of humor

By Jessica Fecteau
October 03, 2017 04:39 PM

SHE MAKES A PRETTY GOOD "ASSISTANT"

Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Twitter

When Chrissy needed six brown bananas for a recipe she was developing, Vilailuck acted as her assistant to retrieve the delivery from a stranger on Twitter—and did what any good mom would do. "just for safety, my assistant asks that u taste a small piece of the banana in front of her before making the trade," Chrissy tweeted of the exchange. 

SHE'S AN A+ GRANDMA

Credit: Vilailuck Teigen/Instagram

The Internet star, whose Instagram account is littered with photos of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Luna, spends a lot of time with her family, vacationing and traveling the world — plus she lives with them!  

SHE SUPPORTS CHRISSY'S ENDEAVORS

Credit: Vilailuck Teigen/Instagram

Viailuck knows an event wouldn't be successful without your mom there to cheer you on. "Fun day," she wrote as she supported Chrissy at the launch of her Becca beauty line

SHE'S STARRED IN A COMMERCIAL

Not only does she often appear on Chrissy's Instagram, Vilailuck was also seen in a Smirnoff commercial with her daughter. The "Mom's Night Out" spot was her television debut, where Chrissy plays the mixologist and her mom is saddled up at the bar in the moody, dark setting.

SHE HAS SERIOUS COOKING SKILLS

Credit: Vilailuck Teigen/Instagram

We all know Chrissy is an impressive cook, and it looks like she got the talent from her mom, who recently posted this delicious-looking larb grilled tilapia

SHE HAS TROUBLE WITH TECHNOLOGY

Credit: Vilailuck Teigen/Instagram

Just like many of us, she gets frustrated when technology doesn't go her way, captioning this screenshot: "😩😩😩."

SHE KNOWS HOW TO POSE FOR THE CAMERA

Credit: Vilailuck Teigen/Instagram

"@chrissyteigen teach me how to pose," she captioned this shot of herself modeling.

SHE'S A SNAPCHAT PRO

Credit: Vilailuck Teigen/Instagram

In addition to being a fan of Instagram, she also loves a good Snapchat filter, seen here with Chrissy's pup, Pippa.

SHE'S A BARGAIN SHOPPER

Credit: Vilailuck Teigen/Instagram

"Yes! I went shopping today," she posted holding a JCPenney bag. 

SHE'S NOT AFRAID TO BE HONEST

Credit: Vilailuck Teigen/Instagram

"Brought up my girls and lots of animals here great memories so much love and happiness🙏 🏡👨‍👩‍👧‍👧❤️😢#snohomishwashington," she posted outside of Chrissy's childhood home. "I drove true this garage While it close! 😩😩"

By Jessica Fecteau