Indisputable Proof That Chrissy Teigen's Mom Vilailuck Is the Best Mom
It's easy to see where Chrissy Teigen got her good sense of humor
SHE MAKES A PRETTY GOOD "ASSISTANT"
When Chrissy needed six brown bananas for a recipe she was developing, Vilailuck acted as her assistant to retrieve the delivery from a stranger on Twitter—and did what any good mom would do. "just for safety, my assistant asks that u taste a small piece of the banana in front of her before making the trade," Chrissy tweeted of the exchange.
SHE'S AN A+ GRANDMA
The Internet star, whose Instagram account is littered with photos of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Luna, spends a lot of time with her family, vacationing and traveling the world — plus she lives with them!
SHE SUPPORTS CHRISSY'S ENDEAVORS
Viailuck knows an event wouldn't be successful without your mom there to cheer you on. "Fun day," she wrote as she supported Chrissy at the launch of her Becca beauty line.
SHE'S STARRED IN A COMMERCIAL
Not only does she often appear on Chrissy's Instagram, Vilailuck was also seen in a Smirnoff commercial with her daughter. The "Mom's Night Out" spot was her television debut, where Chrissy plays the mixologist and her mom is saddled up at the bar in the moody, dark setting.
SHE HAS SERIOUS COOKING SKILLS
We all know Chrissy is an impressive cook, and it looks like she got the talent from her mom, who recently posted this delicious-looking larb grilled tilapia.
SHE HAS TROUBLE WITH TECHNOLOGY
Just like many of us, she gets frustrated when technology doesn't go her way, captioning this screenshot: "😩😩😩."
SHE KNOWS HOW TO POSE FOR THE CAMERA
"@chrissyteigen teach me how to pose," she captioned this shot of herself modeling.
SHE'S A SNAPCHAT PRO
In addition to being a fan of Instagram, she also loves a good Snapchat filter, seen here with Chrissy's pup, Pippa.
SHE'S A BARGAIN SHOPPER
"Yes! I went shopping today," she posted holding a JCPenney bag.
SHE'S NOT AFRAID TO BE HONEST
"Brought up my girls and lots of animals here great memories so much love and happiness🙏 🏡👨👩👧👧❤️😢#snohomishwashington," she posted outside of Chrissy's childhood home. "I drove true this garage While it close! 😩😩"