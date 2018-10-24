Chrissy Teigen's Mom Becomes a U.S. Citizen — and Luna Helps Her with the Pledge of Allegiance

Chrissy Teigen‘s mom is proud to — officially — be an American!

Vilailuck Teigen took her U.S. citizenship test on Tuesday and earned a perfect score, according to a tweet from her son-in-law John Legend.

The cookbook author, 32, also shared a video of Vilailuck reciting the pledge of allegiance with her granddaughter, 2½-year-old Luna Simone, in her arms. In the sweet clip, Luna holds her right hand to her heart, just like her grandma, and nibbles on the end of a mini American flag.

.@Pepperthai2 became a US citizen today! 100% on her test! https://t.co/LWxRkWoljx — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 24, 2018

“YES MOM!! Congrats!!” Chrissy wrote on Twitter, tagging her mom.

“Pepperthai2 became a US citizen today! 100% on her test!” Legend, 39, added.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Vilailuck lives with her daughter, EGOT-winning son-in-law and two grandkids, Luna and Miles Theodore, 4 months, in their Los Angeles home. So, the family of five gets into lots of shenanigans together.

Recently, Chrissy jokingly tried to start a YouTube channel featuring three generations of the Teigen family. But sadly, Luna wasn’t having it.

Chrissy Teigen, Miles, Luna and Vilailuck Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Earlier this month, the Lip Sync Battle host shared two videos to her Instagram account, joking about starting her own vlog. In the first clip, she and Vilailuck are using their new selfie stick while Chrissy tells the camera in a sing-song voice, “Today is Thursday. And you know what they say about Thursday.”

“Tomorrow, it be Friday,” says her mom, to which Chrissy replies, “That’s what they saaay” before the duo erupt in a fit of giggles.

The second video features the star holding both her children with Vilailuck close by.

“Hey guys, welcome to our YouTube channel,” Chrissy says. “This is Luna, this is Miles and that is Yāy. It’s called The Luna, Miles and Yāy Show.”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's kids, Miles and Luna Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

“No, don’t say me!” protests Luna, who is dressed in a blue princess dress and clutching a pink sippy cup as she looks off camera.

“Okay, it’s The Miles and Chrissy and Yāy Show,” her mom obliges. “And a girl in a blue dress.”

“Today, our topic is the girl in the blue dress’ boots!” Teigen continues as Luna holds up her feet, showing off a pair of hot-pink polka-dot boots.

“Don’t say that!” the little girl exclaims, clearly not into the whole YouTube-celebrity thing.

“That concludes our episode of Yāy, Miles and Chrissy and a Girl in a Blue Dress,” says Teigen as her mom laughs and Luna adds, “Don’t say my blue dress!”