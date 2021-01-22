"I just lost my tooth in a Fruit Roll-Up," she said in a video, holding up her tooth cap wedged in candy

Chrissy Teigen Loses Her 'Tooth' While Eating a Fruit Roll-Up on Inauguration Day: 'I Loved Him'

Chrissy Teigen's trip to Washington, D.C., to celebrate Inauguration Day ended on somewhat of a bittersweet note.

On Wednesday night, the Cravings cookbook author, 35, revealed to fans that she had a dental malfunction while snacking on a sweet treat, sharing the unexpected results on her Twitter.

"I just lost my tooth in a Fruit Roll-Up," she says in a video, holding up what looks like a tooth wedged in candy.

When a fan asked if she could clarify if she had lost a "real tooth or a cap or veneer," Teigen responded, "Cap :( but i loved him like he was a real tooth."

However, this is not the first candy-related mishap Teigen has experienced.

In August, the Chrissy's Court star shared that her tongue had started peeling from eating too many sour candies.

"I told you I'm eating so much sour candy that my tongue is falling off. Look at this," she said in a video posted to her Instagram Stories. "It's literally falling off because I eat so much in the night. I eat sour straws. I suck on them and then after them, I have my Blow Pops."

Teigen's latest confectionary misadventure came hours after she found out that she was one out of the handful of people President Joe Biden had started following on his U.S. government Twitter account.

Following Biden's inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, Teigen tweeted, "hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz."

Soon, many users noticed that Teigen was now the only person not affiliated with the White House that the @POTUS handle was following.

"OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!!" Teigen tweeted, after political writer Gabe Fleisher pointed out that the "official @POTUS account now follows 11 people — all of them Biden aides or accounts, and then @chrissyteigen."

"my heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president's tweets and they probably won't be unhinged," she wrote.