Chrissy Teigen Launched a New Cooking Website—See the Adorable Announcement Video

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen is live!

The model and cookbook author launched her brand-new website on Monday after over a year of hard work. The site already offers dozens of recipes, video content, restaurant guides and an inside look at her life in the kitchen with husband, John Legend, and kids, Luna and Miles.

“We did it we did it it’s up!!! CRAVINGSBYCHRISSYTEIGEN.COM is up! (Please clap),” she wrote on Twitter.

Teigen marked the launch with an adorable welcome video featuring her family. “I’ve been wanting to do a real website where it was a true community of people that love Cravings, love the cookbooks, love the cookware, just a place where you could see everything that is our family,” she says. “We wanted to share everything in one little spot for you guys.”

The initial launch was so popular that the website is experiencing some delays, but Teigen assures her team is working to bring it back up. “You crashed meeeeee,” she tweeted.

The welcome video features a clip of Teigen dropping and breaking a bowl of sugar — a sure sign that the website will be just as unfiltered and fun as Teigen is on all her other social media platforms.

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen shares the same name as Teigen’s two best-selling cookbooks and her kitchen line at Target. It’s a hugely renovated version of her original food blog, So Delushious!, which hasn’t been updated since 2013.

Image zoom Chrissy Cravings Collection

Recipes on the new food site include her lemon and walnut pasta, grilled chicken and Romesco sauce, and John’s rosé shrimp with herby breadcrumbs. It also features a glimpse at what’s on her phone, and has the capability to create a profile to allow visitors to save favorite recipes and ask Teigen questions. She plans to update it “All. The. Time.” according to the brand’s Instagram account.

Best of all, it’s all free — and we have Legend to thank for that apparently, Teigen jokes in the video.

“Welcome to the Cravings family!” she says. “We’re so excited to have you because I’m very proud to do this for you and John is proud … to pay for it.”