Chrissy Teigen Says Even When She's Feeling 'Filthy' John Legend Is 'Totally Turned On' By Her

John Legend knows how to make Chrissy Teigen feel like a queen, no matter what.

“John tells me I’m sexy all the time,” the author of Cravings: Hungry for More tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “Honestly I fight it because there’s only so much that someone can say or do before you’re like, ‘I know you’re not telling the truth.’ But he really pushes it and he wants me to know that he loves my new body or he loves the way my skin feels. When I’m feeling totally filthy, he always lets me know that he is still totally turned on by me, which is great.”

Fans of the couple, who have been married for five years, know Teigen doesn’t holds back when it comes to showing off their relationship on social media.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Says Because of Her Postpartum Depression ‘Being in the Kitchen was Torture’

Mike Marsland/WireImage

“There is a lot of relatability in our lives,” she says. “We’re homebodies. We like to stay in. We get to do over-the-top, awesome things a lot, but we really love being a family. We really love being together, and I find more happiness in the smaller moments than those huge nights out.”

Teigen says there’s only one aspect of her life that she’d keep private. “I would never get into crazy detail if John and I were really struggling through something on a weird relationship level. I can’t imagine what that would be, but I would probably avoid it if that happens,” she insists.

As she says this, she laughs, thinking of her fans: “Now they’re all going to think that it happened anyway!”

Ari Michelson

For more on Teigen, plus our 49 other Food Faves, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.

Hypotheticals aside, the couple’s arguments are more likely to be “over the dumbest things,” she says. “John loves telling me things when I’m in the midst of something—like when I’m opening up the oven and my head is inside of it and I’m checking on a roast, he’s like, ‘Hey, babe, I’m going to China tomorrow for two days.’ And then I totally don’t know that’s happening and I’m wondering ‘Where’s John?’ for two days.”

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Food, Family and Wanting a ‘Ton of Kids’

And if they do get into a tiff, Teigen is strict about never rehashing their arguments—unlike some of her favorite reality show stars: “We watch a lot of Housewives and we always joke that they are obsessed with apologies on the show. They are always like, ‘You never said sorry for this.’ Or someone will apologize and then it’s like, ‘Okay, let’s never bring it up again’ and then the next episode there they are bringing up the same fight again. I think that’s really unhealthy,” she says. “If we say we’re over something, then we don’t dwell on it.”