'Chrissy Wonka'! Chrissy Teigen Makes Chocolate Bars with Luna for the ‘First and Last Time Ever’

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen/Twitter

Chrissy Teigen transformed into “Chrissy Wonka,” and the Teigen-Legend home into “the chocolate factory” on Thursday night, as seen on the cookbook author’s always-entertaining Instagram stories.

Teigen, 33, teamed up with her husband, John Legend, 40, and their three-year-old daughter, Luna, to make chocolate bars using a variety of tools, molds and tasty-looking toppings.

“It’s happening,” Teigen says, taking a video of bowls of milk and white chocolate heating up over the stove, then switching the camera to a pot of bubbling caramel. A bowl of peanut butter nougat sat on the counter, and Teigen couldn’t help but stick her finger in the fluffy-looking mixture, saying “mmmm.”

As the family waited for the chocolate and caramel to melt before starting the candy-making process, Legend and Luna joined hands for an adorable father-daughter dance party to Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby.” Chrissy sang along, filming, while their bulldog, Pepper, found himself underfoot the dancing pair.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Works Out with Her Mom — and a Glass of Rosé!: ‘Balance’

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Finally, with the chocolate fully melted, the beginner chocolatiers began filling the molds with chocolate and toppings. Luna’s first bar was made of milk chocolate and filled with mini-marshmallows, nuts and Reese’s Pieces, and white icing was used to spell her name in cursive letters.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

“John tell them what you made,” Teigen says, zooming her video in on Legend’s brown blob of a chocolate bar. “It’s a very novel concept,” he responds. “I put chocolate together with peanuts and caramel and nougat.” (Teigen remarks that it “sounds like a Snickers.”)

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Is Mom-Shamed Over Luna’s First Visit to the Dentist: You ‘Guys Never Fail Me’

But as deliciously fun as the candy making looked from afar, Teigen told Twitter that the experience would be their “first and last time ever.”

I look terrible but the chocolate is a beauty. But yeah I am never doing this again pic.twitter.com/mx4OB2WpUy — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2019

She posted a photo of herself with Luna, who looks smitten with a big chocolate bar in hand. “I look terrible but the chocolate is a beauty. But yeah I am never doing this again,” she wrote.