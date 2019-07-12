'Chrissy Wonka'! Chrissy Teigen Makes Chocolate Bars with Luna for the ‘First and Last Time Ever’

The family date night also included an adorable father-daughter dance party.
Chrissy Teigen transformed into “Chrissy Wonka,” and the Teigen-Legend home into “the chocolate factory” on Thursday night, as seen on the cookbook author’s always-entertaining Instagram stories.
Teigen, 33, teamed up with her husband, John Legend, 40, and their three-year-old daughter, Luna, to make chocolate bars using a variety of tools, molds and tasty-looking toppings.
“It’s happening,” Teigen says, taking a video of bowls of milk and white chocolate heating up over the stove, then switching the camera to a pot of bubbling caramel. A bowl of peanut butter nougat sat on the counter, and Teigen couldn’t help but stick her finger in the fluffy-looking mixture, saying “mmmm.”
As the family waited for the chocolate and caramel to melt before starting the candy-making process, Legend and Luna joined hands for an adorable father-daughter dance party to Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby.” Chrissy sang along, filming, while their bulldog, Pepper, found himself underfoot the dancing pair.
RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Works Out with Her Mom — and a Glass of Rosé!: ‘Balance’
Finally, with the chocolate fully melted, the beginner chocolatiers began filling the molds with chocolate and toppings. Luna’s first bar was made of milk chocolate and filled with mini-marshmallows, nuts and Reese’s Pieces, and white icing was used to spell her name in cursive letters.
“John tell them what you made,” Teigen says, zooming her video in on Legend’s brown blob of a chocolate bar. “It’s a very novel concept,” he responds. “I put chocolate together with peanuts and caramel and nougat.” (Teigen remarks that it “sounds like a Snickers.”)
RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Is Mom-Shamed Over Luna’s First Visit to the Dentist: You ‘Guys Never Fail Me’
But as deliciously fun as the candy making looked from afar, Teigen told Twitter that the experience would be their “first and last time ever.”
She posted a photo of herself with Luna, who looks smitten with a big chocolate bar in hand. “I look terrible but the chocolate is a beauty. But yeah I am never doing this again,” she wrote.