Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Binge on Pizza in Naples

Once again, Chrissy Teigen shocks us with her Instagram.

Teigen captioned the photo of her in her husband behind a table of four pizzas — that’s right, two per person — with a simple check mark emoji, and the words, “pizza in Naples, #bucketlist.”

Legend is sipping on what appears to be rosé, while Teigen goes the aqua (and kissy-face) route.

The supermodel has been posting photos all week of her romantic vacation, but her food pictures are inspiring the most FOMO of all. (Eating is the whole point of traveling, right?)

If there isn’t a post-pizza gelato pic coming later today — may we recommend Gelateria Casa Infante? — we will be seriously disappointed.

