Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Make Pasta from Scratch with Daughter Luna — See the Adorable Snaps
Chrissy Teigen never seems to run out of ways to make us hungry — and now she’s taken her talents to Snapchat.
With husband John Legend and their three-month-old daughter Luna Simone in tow, the supermodel (whose love of food knows no bounds) took a pasta making class on Wednesday morning, documenting the entire step-by-step process on social media to her legions of followers.
“Making pasta with Luna,” Teigen captioned the first snap of a mound of flour with her daughter snoozing peacefully on the baby monitor in the background.
As is customary with scratch-made pasta, next she created a well in the flour then added a healthy amount of eggs in the center, which all gets slowly whisked together into a dough.
And look who woke up to get in on the action! Teigen posted a squeal-worthy family selfie with “Loons,” who then looked on as her dad showed off his culinary skills by rolling the dough through a pasta machine.
Legend then piped what looks like a cheesy spinach filling onto the cut out rounds of dough.
WATCH THIS: Chrissy Teigen Shares First Photo of Daughter Luna Simone!
The end result? “Beautiful!,” Chrissy captions a shot of the finished ravioli along with some hand-cut pappardelle — and we’d have to agree.
This isn’t the first time the proud parents have publicly brought their daughter along on their cultural excursions. They’ve recently taken her on an outing to the NBA Finals, a jet to New York City, and, perhaps most notably, Luna made her music video debut with Teigen breastfeeding her in Fergie’s “M.I.L.F.$.”