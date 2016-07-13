Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Make Pasta from Scratch with Daughter Luna — See the Adorable Snaps

Chrissy Teigen never seems to run out of ways to make us hungry — and now she’s taken her talents to Snapchat.

With husband John Legend and their three-month-old daughter Luna Simone in tow, the supermodel (whose love of food knows no bounds) took a pasta making class on Wednesday morning, documenting the entire step-by-step process on social media to her legions of followers.

“Making pasta with Luna,” Teigen captioned the first snap of a mound of flour with her daughter snoozing peacefully on the baby monitor in the background.

As is customary with scratch-made pasta, next she created a well in the flour then added a healthy amount of eggs in the center, which all gets slowly whisked together into a dough.

And look who woke up to get in on the action! Teigen posted a squeal-worthy family selfie with “Loons,” who then looked on as her dad showed off his culinary skills by rolling the dough through a pasta machine.

Legend then piped what looks like a cheesy spinach filling onto the cut out rounds of dough.

The end result? “Beautiful!,” Chrissy captions a shot of the finished ravioli along with some hand-cut pappardelle — and we’d have to agree.

