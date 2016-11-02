Chrissy Teigen Has an Amazing Way to Use Those Pumpkins You Never Carved

Here’s the situation: Halloween is over, you never carved that pumpkin you swore you were going to and now you’re ready to throw it out. But wait! Chrissy Teigen has a better (read: tastier) idea: roasted pumpkin seeds.

The model and cookbook author created a “salty-sweet” recipe for the seasonal snack by mixing two unlikely flavor combinations. “Roasted half of these pumpkin seeds in melted butter, cinnamon and sugar and half in melted butter and Lawry’s,” the Lawry’s spokeswoman wrote on Instagram. “Tossed them together and holy craaaaaaaaaap.”

“It’s amazing,” she confirmed on Snapchat.

In case you’re new to this whole experience, the first thing you want to do is scrape out the seeds from the pumpkin and separate them from the pulp by placing in a colander and running under cold water. Completely dry the seeds out and only then can you start roasting.

“To make: Toss pumpkin seeds in butter and whatever seasoning and spread onto a foil-lined and greased baking sheet – thin layer,” Teigen continues with her recipe. “Roast at 350 for 20-30 mins, giving a good toss halfway through.”