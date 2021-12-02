Chrissy Teigen Is Happy That She Still 'Makes Stupid Mistakes, Even Sober' After First Dry Holiday

Chrissy Teigen has learned a lot from celebrating her first major holiday without alcohol.

In an interview with PEOPLE alongside husband John Legend promoting their partnership with Chex cereal, the cookbook author recalls realizing that she's still her same goofy self, only better.

"I think the thing that makes me happy is realizing that I'll still say stupid things and act and make stupid mistakes, even sober," says Teigen, following Thanksgiving last week.

"I used to make crucial Thanksgiving errors, maybe one or two, and I still made a really bad one this year," adds Teigen, who admitted to using 3 cups of sugar instead of 3/4 cup in one recipe. "But I actually caught it, and that's something drunk Chrissy would never have done. I caught it before it went out and I was like, 'Wow, I am so sober.' "

Teigen tells PEOPLE that she is pleased with the progress she has made with her sobriety, having celebrated the 100-day mark one month before Thanksgiving.

"It feels like a little kid, right?" she says. "You don't want to keep talking about it, and sometimes I'm like, 'Oh my God, am I talking about it too much?' "

The model, who turned 36 on Tuesday, adds, "It is weird to go through these milestones of, 'Oh my God, this is the first time that I've woken up after a birthday and I remember everything, I feel great.' "

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Legend, 42, is proud of his wife's progress as well. "She's so present," he tells PEOPLE. "And she was always fun, but I think her being more present, it just makes everything more enjoyable for her and for all of us."

In September, Teigen marked 50 days without alcohol ("my longest streak yet," she said at the time) with a thoughtful post on Instagram about her journey.

"Today is my 50 day sobriety streak. It should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road," she confessed in the caption. "This is my longest streak yet!"

"I still dunno if I'll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way," she added. "I don't get more fun, I don't dance, I don't get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night. I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly."

Teigen is looking forward to continuing a sober holiday season. For their partnership with Chex, Teigen, Legend, and their two kids, Luna and Miles, created the Chex Party Mix, a spin on the original made with Chex cereal, mixed nuts, bite-size pretzels, bagel chips, marshmallows, popcorn, mini peanut butter cups, caramel cubes and white chocolate flakes. You simply top the ingredients (or any combination you prefer) with melted butter and Worcestershire sauce, then mix it all together and bake on a roasting pan in the oven for an hour, stirring every 15 minutes.

"I love recipes where it's really hard to fail," says Teigen. "And there's no wrong way to do it, there's only your right way to do it."

Adds Legend: "I love chocolate and peanut butter, which is why I like this Chex Party Mix because it's got the peanut butter cups in it. But I feel like what it does is it makes it easy for anybody to create something for somebody that they love. They can put little Mason jars together and give it away to friends. It can just be the thing you can personalize."