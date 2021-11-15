Chrissy Teigen Had a Star-Studded Squid Game-Themed Party: 'What an Absolutely Epic Night'

Shay Mitchell and Jesse Tyler Ferguson were among the guests at the Squid Game bash

Chrissy Teigen had a game night unlike any other.

The cookbook author, 35, celebrated her love for Squid Game over the weekend with an evening of fun and games based off the hit Netflix series.

Of course, unlike the South Korean survival drama — which sees indebted participants playing childhood games with deadly consequences, all for the chance to win a cash prize — Teigen's affair was far more lighthearted.

Yes, there were still nostalgic competitions, like dunk tank, musical chairs, hide and seek, and what Teigen described as "a very riveting final game of pin the tail on the donkey," but all participants survived until the end. One lucky winner did go home with a big reward though (not a $40 million cash prize, a flight to Napa and dinner for two at French Laundry instead).

Party planners Wife of the Party were the geniuses behind the event, decorating Teigen and husband John Legend's Los Angeles pad to look like the set of the show within the show — including the maze staircase, bunk beds, and oversized money-stuffed piggy bank.

Servers passed out food and drinks while dressed up like Squid Game's guards, with their pink magenta jumpsuits, black masks, and white triangle distinction present (no word on whether there were circles and squares present too).

Meanwhile, contestants — including Pretty Little Liars breakout Shay Mitchell and Modern Family alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson — wore the same green jumpsuits players on the show donned.

As for Teigen and Legend, they each dressed up as iconic characters in the Squid Game universe. Legend, 42, wore a golden animal mask and robe, like the other VIP high rollers, and Teigen turned herself into a smaller version of the giant, murderous "red light, green light" doll.

"Where do I even begin!!" Teigen wrote on Instagram, captioning a series of photos from the party. "What an absolutely epic night."

"My dream came true of watching my friends fight to the death!" she joked. "@wifeoftheparty you truly are the best and have THE BEST team ever. Thank you thank you thank you!! More pics to come!!"

After the challenges, in the winners circle, guests dinned together on elongated, rectangular tables.

Among the food they snacked on were the honeycomb toffee treats (Dalgona cookies, also known as ppopgi) used in one of Squid Game's most memorable challenges in which contestants had to carve out a circle, triangle, star, or umbrella shape without letting it crumble.

The crispy sweet snack is a popular treat in Korea and traditionally comes with a variety of shapes embossed into its surface. Those who chew out the shape while leaving it totally intact often get a second one for free — though after Squid Game's enormous popularity, it's becoming harder and harder to find the cookies, The Independent reported.

Squid Game premiered on Netflix Sept. 17 and was a surprising success for the streaming platform.

"We did not see that coming, in terms of its global popularity," Ted Sarandos, Netflix's co-CEO and chief content officer, said at a Vox media conference.

In October, the brand announced that the Korean show became its "biggest series launch ever" with 111 million viewers, surpassing another recent adult blockbuster, Bridgerton.