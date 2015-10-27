You Have to See Chrissy Teigen Dressed Up as Guy Fieri for Halloween (PHOTO)

Image zoom

Watch out, Flavortown — it looks like Chrissy Teigen just became your newest resident.



For a special Halloween episode of the daytime talk show FABLife, airing this Friday, the supermodel host dressed up as Food Network star Guy Fieri — and she didn’t skip a detail.

Sporting a spiky bleached blonde wig, goatee, flaming black shirt, and ultra-reflective sunglasses (not worn on the back of her head, sadly), the barely-recognizable Teigen scored major costume dedication points with this one.

And though she definitely knocked it out of the park, she’s not the first food personality to swipe Fieri’s signature look for the holiday. In 2011, chef Mario Batali sported the same outfit for an episode of The Chew.

And in what has to be one of the spookiest Halloween costumes of all time, chef Rocco DiSpirito went as a down-the-middle split of Fieri and fellow celebrity chef Giada de Laurientiis on New York Live in 2013.

Perhaps “Celebrities Dressed As Guy Fieri on Daytime Talk Shows” can be a new Halloween tradition? Are you listening, Ellen?