Chrissy Teigen Gives a Brutally Honest Review of Girl Scout Cookies: 'This Is Harsh'

Chrissy Teigen is laying it all out there when it comes to Girl Scout Cookies.

The TV host and cookbook author, 34, ranked five flavors — Samoas, Thin Mints, Trefoils, Tagalongs and S’mores — on her Instagram story on Wednesday. Her “unofficial” chart used a happy-to-sad-face scale drawn on a piece of paper. Teigen was a pretty harsh critic, not ranking any of the beloved cookies exceptionally high on her chart.

First up, Teigen judged frozen and room temperature Thin Mints. She placed the cold treats directly under the green happy face, while the regular Thin Mint landed in between the yellow neutral face and the red unhappy face.

Next, Teigen seemed to be confused by Trefoils. She doesn’t immediately show their placement, instead she questions the pronunciation of the cookie’s name, saying, “What is this…Truffle-ees??” Ultimately, the classic shortbread cookie lands low on the board in the same spot as room temperature Thin Mints.

Teigen continues on with her favorite cookie: Samoas. “The Samoa makes an amazing cupcake,” she says as she bumps the frozen Thin Mint back to make room for the new top cookie.

The final two cookies receive the harshest reviews of all. First Teigen picks up a S’mores cookie and says, “This, I have no question belongs here,” as she places it directly under the red sad face. Tagalongs received an even more scathing review, though.

“Tagalongs — crispy cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolaty coating. It’s hard to go wrong with peanut butter, and yet they found a way,” says Teigen. “It’s not as bad as the S’mores, though,” she concludes, before placing it slightly higher than the previous cookie.

After rearranging one more time, there is no clear winner — Teigen’s final ranks have Samoas and frozen Thin Mints tied. But by the time the ranking made it to her main Instagram feed, things had changed drastically. Teigen placed all five cookies under the sad face, upsetting quite a few of her famous followers. “Not even … samoas ? This is harsh,” Bella Hadid wrote, as captured by @commentsbycelebs.

Thin Mints and Samoas seem to rank high on other celebrities’ lists. Justin Timberlake reignited the debate between the two cookies on Instagram last week, praising Samoas as his cookie-of-choice. Reese Witherspoon also recently posted a boomerang of herself pouring Girl Scout cookies onto a plate and declaring herself #TeamThinMints.

The highly anticipated annual Girl Scout Cookies season began nearly two months ago on Jan. 7. This year, the Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) released a new lemon-flavored cookie in addition to their lineup of classic flavors to celebrate young female leaders and entrepreneurs.

They also debuted revamped packaging with updated images of current members participating in a diverse range of experiences made possible by the Cookie Program.

Every year, the girls find new and innovative ways to reach their cookie selling goals. Last year, one member pasted shirtless pictures of Jason Momoa on her boxes of Samoas to sell loads of cookies. Others have shared videos of themselves parodying famous songs by artists like Lizzo and Cardi B.

Cookies can only be purchased from a registered Girl Scout. To find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit girlscoutcookies.org or use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app.