Chrissy Teigen Flips Out at John Legend for Making Surprise Dinner Plans with The Voice Cast

Chrissy Teigen has a bone to pick with John Legend.

The 34-year-old model launched into a hilarious tirade about her husband on Tuesday night after learning that Legend, 40, had invited his fellow The Voice coaches and contestants over to their house for dinner without telling her.

Teigen vented on Twitter that the “All of Me” singer informed her of the dinner plans amid the singing competition’s season finale.

“I didn’t know tonight was the voice finale. John invited everyone to dinner at the house after and I’m really f—ing mad because I didn’t make a f—ing FINALE meal. I would have gotten a cake or something too?? Who the f— does this? U don’t win the voice then eat short ribs,” she wrote in a tweet, explaining she had already cooked a casual dinner.

Teigen tweeted about how Legend’s nonchalant attitude toward to situation is “VERY john,” telling fans she is “always in charge of doing the fun, extra s—” while her husband has no idea the planning it would take to host celebrity guests like Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Kelly Clarkson at their home.

“if u think this is stupid go ahead and tell me what you made when Blake Kelly and Gwen came over to your house,” she wrote, seemingly predicting readers reactions to her dilemma.

The Lip Sync Battle host said she would have hired an ice cream truck to celebrate The Voice finale — if she had known people were coming over for food.

Teigen then shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation she had with Legend about the surprise dinner plans, writing, “Lol I’m serious I’m laughing but I’m f—— pissed.”

In the text thread, Teigen asked Legend why he didn’t plan anything elaborate for the finale of The Voice. When the “Preach” crooner replied that their guests were not expecting anything extravagant, the mom of two wrote back, “No one is going to want to come sit and have dinner. … That’s why you aren’t good at anything.

Teigen also voiced her concerns that she was not dressed for the occasion to receive guests, writing on Twitter, “if they show up in their show clothes I will absolutely die in my robe.”

The Cravings author bemoaned about how unprepared she was to help celebrate the winner’s victory. When a Twitter user warned Teigen that she may have spoiled the results of the finale, she wrote back, “no if they’re all coming that means the winner is coming. I hope it’s john ONLY because I have no cake and anyone else would deserve cake. I hate him.”

“I don’t understand why everyone thinks I spoiled it,” she added. “Everyone is coming to dinner and I don’t know the winner!”

Jake Hoot, who has become known for his country sound, was crowned winner of the season 17 of The Voice.

The win came as quite the shock to Hoot, who told reporters backstage “I didn’t think it was real.”

“If I can say anything, it’s stop doubting yourself. Get out of your comfort zone. Get out there and take a chance and there’s no telling what you can do.”

Hoot’s win marks the third victory for coach Clarkson, who first won season 14 with contestant Brynn Cartelli and then went on to win season 15 with contestant Chevel Shepherd.

Earlier this year, The Voice season 16 winner Maelyn Jarmon revealed to PEOPLE she was invited to a dinner at Legend’s house after helping him earn his first victory on the show.

“We’re in talks right now trying to solidify a plan to make that happen which is just crazy,” she said at the time. “I can’t believe it! I finally get to meet Chrissy and the babies. After all this time!”

While it’s unclear if Legend extended the same invite to this season’s victor, the Grammy winner did write back to his wife on Twitter and since apologized for springing the dinner plans on her.

“I’m working on a solution,” he tweeted. “I’m sorry for stressing you out!”

“thanks for working on it at 8pm but like everything in your life, it’s been handled,” she replied, before adding to her followers, “By the way his solution was ‘let’s order ice cream.'”

Teigen told fans in her Instagram Story that she ended up ordering a bunch of sweet treats from Milk Bar in Los Angeles last minute, while Legend got one cake from the same bakery.

“This is our life in a nutshell,” she said in a video, which revealed a lone cake with “John’s ‘Solution’ Cake” written on top in icing amongst the boxes of baked goods ordered by Teigen. “John ordered this cake, and yet I ordered these that already came 10 minutes before his s—.”

“With no writing,” Legend cheekily pointed out, before Teigen messed up the frosting on his cake as a joke. “Your cakes have no writing!”

Teigen also posted the clip on Twitter, writing, “omfg I ordered like 5 milk bar cakes before john’s one cake got here from the SAME place and he thinks he is some f—— hero.”