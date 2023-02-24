Chrissy Teigen Keeps Food in These Eco-Friendly Storage Bags That You Can Get for Just $1 Apiece

Chrissy Teigen is upping her cooking game on Instagram.

In a new video, the Cravings author detailed her latest recipe for fans to try at home, and boy does it look delicious. Although Teigen claims she's "still learning" how to whip up cooking videos on the app, her latest seared scallop and corn salad guide is a success in our eyes — especially because she used sustainable bags to store the leftover veggies.

Before chopping up a white onion to toss in the salad, the star retrieved the vegetable from an Evolvetogether food storage bag, which is 100 percent biodegradable. "This is a bag that I love a lot," Teigen said in the video. "It's not a Ziploc bag, but it's made from plants, so that's pretty cool."

Made with certified compostable materials, the Glacier Bay Biodegradable Bags can replace any zip seal plastic bag used to store food, vitamins, and other small items at home or while traveling. While other plastic bags can take hundreds of years to decompose, these environmentally-friendly ones will fully disappear within one year.

Because they're 100 percent biodegradable, the brand recommends using them within six months of purchase — and you can toss them right in the trash or compost since they will begin to break down. The brand also recommends storing items between 26.6 and 158 degrees Fahrenheit and avoiding microwaving the bags for best performance.

You can get the Glacier Bay Biodegradable Bags in four different sizes — small, medium, tall, and large — and each set comes with 30 to 64 bags so you won't run out quickly. There's also an option to order a set with multiple sizes for $63.

You can also save 10 percent when you sign up for a subscription, which, for the small, medium, and tall sizes, delivers 64 biodegradable bags to your doorstep every 30 days. Subscribing to the large bags gives you 30 bags every 30 days for $30, and a subscription for the multi-set goes for $57.

Evolvetogether has been a go-to brand for Hollywood A-listers for years, with countless celebrities turning to its disposable face masks for protection since 2020. Everyone from Katie Holmes to Hailey and Justin Bieber have been spotted wearing the masks, and Teigen is one of the first stars to try the brand's other sustainable products.

If you're looking to reduce your global impact, consider adding the Evolvetogether Glacier Bay Food Storage Bags to your kitchen cabinet.

