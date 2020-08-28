"I eat sour straws. I suck on them and then after them, I have my Blow Pops," the cookbook author shared on her Instagram Stories

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She's Been Eating 'So Much' Sour Candy That Her 'Tongue Is Falling Off'

It looks like Chrissy Teigen's love of sour candy is taking its toll.

The Cravings cookbook author, who is expecting her third child with husband John Legend, revealed on Thursday that she's been eating so much tart-tasting treats lately that her tongue has started peeling as a result.

Teigen, 34, gives fans a glimpse of the state of her tongue in a clip shared on her Instagram Stories, cautioning viewers, "Fair warning: Do not continue this video if you're squeamish."

Sticking out her tongue to show discolored patches on its surface, the Chrissy's Court star continues in the footage, "I told you I'm eating so much sour candy that my tongue is falling off. Look at this."

Teigen also holds up what appears to be bits of skin from her tongue in her hand.

"It's literally falling off because I eat so much in the night. I eat sour straws. I suck on them and then after them, I have my Blow Pops," she says. "It's just falling off, my tongue."

The model goes on to lament how it's been difficult to eat lunch due to her tongue, saying, "I'm trying to eat my noodles, but it's so painful."

"It's hard to eat anything hot, spicy especially," she explains. "I don't know how to eat it. I think I'll have to put saran wrap on my tongue or something, like a tongue condom of some sort."

"It hurts," she adds.

It is common for a tongue to begin peeling if the top layer has been damaged by highly acidic food or drink, according to Healthline. When the tongue is shedding the damaged top layer, the organ may become more sensitive as the cells underneath are not accustomed to being exposed.

Teigen spoke about her affinity for sour candy on Sunday when she asked her Twitter followers for recommendations.

"I am a crazy candy freak and while I prefer sour, I'm open to anything," she tweeted. "are there any lesser-known candies you guys I think I should be eating? peanut butter take 5 was extremely eye opening for me."

When one recommended Zours, or "sour Mike & Ike's," the expectant star replied, "O I LOVED these."

On Tuesday, Teigen said that she's "really crazy addicted to Blow Pops right now, mainly green apple."

"Also, ham-and-cheddar Lunchables," she said, showing off her nighttime snacks on her Instagram Stories. "I heat up each piece of meat so I don't get Listeria, because you're not supposed to have deli meat pregnant."

While "the probability of experiencing a problem from deli meats is very unlikely," the American Pregnancy Association advises moms-to-be that "the safest course of action to protect your baby is to avoid deli meats until after pregnancy," due to potential Listeria contraction.