"I want to enjoy the meal with my family while they're enjoying it," Chrissy Teigen — who is usually "passed out" by dinner time — tells PEOPLE

Chrissy Teigen Is Downsizing Her Thanksgiving Spread This Year: 'I Don't Want to Wake Up at 4 A.M.'

Chrissy Teigen is scaling back her family's Thanksgiving meal this year.

The Cravings author — who's traditionally the queen of side dishes — tells PEOPLE she and her husband John Legend are shifting their focus away from food for the holiday.

"I just don't have it in me! I've been doing this for 10 years with John and his family now, and I think I've gotten a little tired of just seeing so much food go to waste. I go way too hard with way too many sides," says Teigen, 34.

"We're just going to do the staples, and it's going to be beautiful and we're going to watch football," she adds. Says Legend, 41: "We're downsizing a little bit!"

The couple — who are doting parents to daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2 — are partnering with McDonald's to help give back to other families with critically ill or injured children through Ronald McDonald House Charities and say they're just happy to be with loved ones this year.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with Luna and Miles | Credit: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

"We're making it much more about enjoying the time with [family]," says Teigen. "I don't want to wake up at 4 in the morning the entire week anymore to get [the meal] done. I want to enjoy the meal with my family while they're enjoying it."

From now through Dec. 31, McDonald's will give $100 as part of a $100 million commitment over the next five years for each photo or video posted to Instagram, Twitter, TikTok or Facebook using #HereForRMHC.

"There are all kinds of families that face health challenges with their kids. A lot of times you have to relocate to go to the nearest children's hospital, which might be hours away from where you live. A lot of families can't afford to do that, and Ronald McDonald House is there for them," says Legend about the organization's impact.