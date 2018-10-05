Chrissy Teigen Defends Her Stance Against Nutella: ‘It’s the Mimosa of Foods’

Chrissy Teigen is never shy about sharing what’s on her mind, especially when it comes to food.

During an appearance on Hot Ones, a YouTube series produced by First We Feast and Complex where celebrities answer a series of questions while eating chicken wings coated in progressively hotter sauces, Teigen got a chance to defend some unpopular opinions she has about about some of our country’s most beloved foods.

First up? Nutella.

While the rich hazelnut spread has long been a breakfast staple in many people’s diets, in 2014, the author of new cookbook Cravings: Hungry For More shocked her followers by tweeting, “Nutella is s—.” Without mincing words, Teigen then went on to craft a list of things that were better than the beloved hazelnut spread, which included baked beans and dried squid.

“Why is Nutella trash?” host Sean Evans asked.

“Oh God, I knew that one was the first one for some reason,” Teigen, 32, remarked, while still feasting on her first spicy chicken wing.

“I think a lot of people think that hazelnut is good for them and like, ‘Oh, I feel so French,’ but no, you’re eating chocolate in the morning,” the mother of two explained. “It’s the mimosa of foods…which is fine, but that’s what I have to say about Nutella.”

Chrissy Teigen First We Feast/Youtube

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen’s Cookware Collection Is Now at Target — See the Pieces

Next, Teigen addressed her equally scathing thoughts on Milky Way candy bars.

“Did you get any backlash for saying that Milky Ways suck?” Evans asked, referring to a 2017 Twitter post in which she wrote, “ ‘sorry, I was eating a milky way’ more like ‘sorry i was eating a milky way’ lol milky ways suck.”

“They are trash,” she said laughing, “and yes I did.”

"sorry, i was eating a milky way" more like "sorry i was eating a milky way" lol milky ways suck — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 31, 2017

However, Teigen went on to share that while many people were quick to defend the classic candy bar, they weren’t exactly putting their money where their mouth is.

“Nobody’s like, ‘Oh i just had one,’ ” she said, adding that when she asks Milky Way defenders when the last time they actually had the candy, “they were like, ‘Oh, I was four.”

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Food, Family and Wanting a ‘Ton of Kids’

Last but not least: Teigen’s unfiltered opinions about deep dish pizza, which she once disparagingly described as “cheese casserole with tomato topping.”

“Listen, we went to Chicago, I think I tried four or five different ones,” Teigen began, before adding that while “I respect it for what it is, it’s not pizza.”

Despite all the heat she knew her thoughts could generate, Teigen went on to say she’d “never had a better interview.”