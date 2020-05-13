Chrissy Teigen Fires Back at Claim That She Stole Her Cookbook Recipe from Someone Else

"I have never stolen a recipe from anyone and I actively talk about the restaurants I love," the Cravings author tweeted

Chrissy Teigen is responding to an accusation that she had stolen a recipe published in one of her cookbooks from somebody else.

On Monday, the model and Cravings author, 34, clapped back at a Twitter user who alleged that she copied one of her popular recipes from a cook named "Chef Mike."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You can’t cook or not copy someone’s idea from their cookbook! It’s copying even tho you changed one thing! Come up with your own s—! Ya f—— bum!" the user tweeted. "Chef Mike saw your s— and might file a suit! I just saw you review and he called me! Stick with your Phillipino [sic] s—."

Teigen replied, "No idea who chef mike is but he probably wouldn’t be happy to learn that you, a friend of his worthy of calling, is outing him about his impending lawsuit."

The user replied, tweeting: "Chrissy, just use YOUR talents and not others. That’s all I’m saying! I guess you pissed off a lot of people who have worked their whole lives in the field, and you step in and use their ideas as your own. Atleast credit the person or persons the idea came from😁friends?"

"Oh and he called me because his NY restaurant is closed and was reading the article about you and that sparked his rage," the user added. "Yes, he cooked for your family too. I told him he should do a virtual restaurant show, to show the cooking to table and how things work."

The Bring the Funny host went on to insist that she does not know the "Chef Mike" the user alleges is the originator of her recipe.

"please tell me who this chef mike is? so I can speak to him? I have never stolen a recipe from anyone and I actively talk about the restaurants I love. imagine the ego to think someone is copying you when they haven't heard of you?" she tweeted back.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

It's unclear exactly which recipe the user was referring to in the tweets.

Earlier on Monday, Teigen responded to Roman's formal apology for what the New York Times columnist described as "tone deaf remarks" about her culinary business and stressed that she wants the drama between the two to come to an end.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"I don’t agree with the pile-on," she wrote. "People waiting with bated breath for apologies, deciding if that apology is good, the people who say you were right and never needed to in the first place — there are so many different types in this kind of situation and to be honest, I just want it to be over."

Though Teigen was admittedly hurt by Roman's comment, she wrote that she didn't anticipate an apology from the Dining In author.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen, Alison Roman Getty Images; Bravo

"Thank you for this," Teigen tweeted to Roman. "To be clear, it never once crossed my mind for you to apologize for what you genuinely thought! The comments stung, but they moreso stung because they came from you! It wasn’t my usual news break of some random person hating everything about me!"

"I think we are alike in so many ways," she continued. "I remember the exact time I realized I wasn’t allowed to say whatever popped in my head-that I couldn’t just say things in the way that so many of my friends were saying. Before, I never really knew where I stood in the industry, in the world. Eventually, I realized that once the relatable 'snarky girl who didn’t care' became a pretty successful cookbook author and had more power in the industry, I couldn’t just say whatever the f— I wanted. The more we grow, the more we get those wakeup calls."