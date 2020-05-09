Chrissy Teigen Denies Alison Roman's Claim That Her Cooking Website Is a 'Content Farm': 'It Hurts'

"I don't think I've ever been so bummed out by the words of a fellow food-lover," Chrissy Teigen tweeted

Chrissy Teigen is firing back at New York Times columnist Alison Roman after the food writer claimed that her website, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, was "a content farm."

Roman, 34, previously remarked on Teigen's success in the food world in an article published by The New Consumer on Thursday, telling the outlet, "Like, what Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me. She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her."

Roman said in the interview, "That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that. But like, who’s laughing now? Because she’s making a ton of f—— money."

Teigen, 34, responded to Roman's claim on Twitter, writing: "this is a huge bummer and hit me hard. I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews. I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article."

The model and Cravings author went on to defend her culinary website, which shares the same name as her popular cookbooks, explaining that she launched page as something independent from husband John Legend's projects.

"I started cravings because I wanted something for myself. I wanted something John didn't buy, I wanted something to do that calmed me, made me happy and made others happy, too. Cravings isn't a 'machine' or 'farmed content' - it's me and 2 other women," she wrote.

"I didn't 'sell out' by making my dreams come true. To have a cookware line, to get to be a part of that process start to finish, to see something go from sketch to in my hands, I love that," Teigen continued. "to see that thing in my hand being used by people around the world makes me so happy. Watching a company grow makes me happy. I get joy from it and lots of people do."

The Chrissy's Court star added that she "genuinely loved everything about Alison" and made and shared countless recipes created by Roman in the past, tweeting, "I don't think I've ever been so bummed out by the words of a fellow food-lover. I just had no idea I was perceived that way, by her especially."

Teigen also addressed Roman's comment about Marie Kondo, whom the writer claimed had "decided to capitalize on her fame" and "sold out" in Roman's recent interview.

"Marie is awesome," she wrote, before sharing her feelings after reading Roman's interview. "It has been crappy to deal with this all day, but I couldn't not say something. I know the actual tears I put into the work I do and it's really hard to see someone try to completely invalidate it. Someone I really liked."

"there are many days I cry very hard because cravings, the site, is our baby we love to pump content onto. we do this work ourselves, and there is NO monetary gain yet. it is just work work work and the reward is you liking it. so to be called a sellout....hooooo it hurts," Teigen added.

"this 'farm' you think of doesn't exist. I am the farm. I am the cows the horses the pigs," she quipped. "anyhow. now that that's out there, I guess we should probably unfollow each other @alisoneroman."

Prior to Teigen's lengthy defense, Roman tweeted shortly after interview went live: "when women bully other women for being honest about money and how much they do or do not make, well, thats amore."

"Just wishing I had someone to hold my hand during baby’s first internet backlash 😪," she wrote in another tweet.

Roman later clarified her remarks, though she did not specifically address Teigen or Kondo, 35, by name.

"I want to clarify, I am not coming for anyone who's successful, especially not women," she wrote. "I was trying to clarify that my business model does not include a product line, which work very well for some, but I don't see working for me."

The cookbook author apologized to Teigen later on Friday night for her "flippant" remarks after realizing how much they affected the Bring the Funny host.

"Hi @chrissyteigen! I sent an email but also wanted to say here that I’m genuinely sorry I caused you pain with what I said," Roman wrote in another tweet. "I shouldn’t have used you /your business (or Marie’s!) as an example to show what I wanted for my own career- it was flippant, careless and I’m so sorry."