Chrissy Teigen Admits She 'Would Eat a Human' on David Chang's Netflix Show

Chrissy Teigen might just have the most adventurous palate of all time — no, really.

In an exclusive clip of her appearance on David Chang‘s upcoming Netflix show Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner, the model-cookbook author and the chef discuss some of the wildest things they’d eat, and those they wouldn’t.

For Chang, snakes are off the table. “No I don’t like snakes at all,” he says while sitting in a car in Marrakesh where their episode takes place. Teigen on the other hand has already had snake.

While there are a few other things the Momofuku owner doesn’t care to indulge in, he admits he would give them a try in the right setting. “That’s the thing where I just have to stomach because I know if I go to those places and it’s such an impossible reservation, I can’t say that I don’t want to eat something even though I don’t want to eat cod sperm,” he says. “Maybe one course I’m okay with but I don’t need four.”

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen and David Chang Are Teaming Up to Create Food Shows for Hulu

“There’s actually nothing I wouldn’t eat or wouldn’t drink or wouldn’t try,” Teigen chimes ins. And she really means it. “If the person okayed it, I would eat a human.”

Image zoom Netflix

Chang is not on board. “If you were at a very fancy restaurant and they were like a tiny piece of human meat you wouldn’t try a tiny bite?” asks Teigen. Declares Chang: “No absolutely not.”

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner is a four-part series starring Chang and one celebrity guest per episode on a quest for good food and good laughs in various parts of the world. In addition to Teigen’s trip, Chang travels to Vancouver with Seth Rogen, Los Angeles with Lena Waithe and Phnom Penh in Cambodia with Kate McKinnon.

Teigen teased that she was filming with Chang in January with a series of Instagram posts. “TOP SECRET PROJECT,” she wrote on a boomerang of their pair walking through the streets of Morocco.

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner starts streaming on Oct. 23 on Netflix.